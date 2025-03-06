General Hospital spoilers: Sonny defends Sasha, Lulu confronts Brook Lynn, and Willow finds a new friend

General Hospital is gearing up for revealed secrets and changing relationship dynamics in the upcoming storyline. As such, Thursday's episode will add to the action, urging viewers to stay alert for certain story arcs. This comes in the wake of Sidwell's schemes to put down roots in the town to destroy Sonny, alongside Drew's dirty tricks to pull down Curtis.

This week on General Hospital saw Willow deciding to move in with Drew, her judgment clouded by love, an act that drew criticism from Carly while Nina pretended to show support. Sasha found Tracy to be overly inquisitive and controlling for her liking and informed Jason about her plans to move to the Metro Court Hotel.

Elsewhere, Lulu found out about Brook Lynn's teen pregnancy and pressed Cody for more information about BLQ and Dante's teenage summer camp. Meanwhile, Jason and Anna learned of Charlotte's location and left to get her back at the same time Brennan received the news.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Sonny visits the Quartermaine mansion

Since discovering his heart condition, Sonny Corinthos has been on a benevolent streak. To begin with, he offered Ava Jerome a 50-5- custody arrangement for Avery. He has also been keeping an eye on his friends. It’s possible he learned about Sasha's pregnancy or visited her out of goodwill.

Since Sonny was close to Brando Corbin, Sasha Gilmore's late husband, he is fond of Sasha. Alternatively, he might have heard a rumor that Sasha was expecting Jason's baby. Thus, his visit will likely bring him face-to-face with Tracy Quartermaine, the matriarch of the Q mansion.

General Hospital spoilers indicate a fierce clash between Sonny and Tracy. Although they have never really been friends, Tracy's concerns for Sasha's unborn Quartermaine baby will make her possessive. On the other hand, Sonny may realize how stifling this situation could be for Sasha. Their differing opinions may lead to conflict.

General Hospital: Lulu addresses Brook Lynn's past

The General Hospital episode that aired on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, showed Lulu Spencer stumbling upon a long-hidden secret from Brook Lynn's past. She learns that Brook Lynn had a teenage pregnancy after a camping trip with Dante Falconeri and Cody Bell. In Martin's notes, Dante was mentioned as the father.

While Lois Cerrullo is aware of this and informed Martin Grey, Brook Lynn recently disclosed the pregnancy only to her husband, Harrison Chase. Upon realizing that Dante has another child he doesn't know about, Lulu feels compelled to plan her next move carefully.

Thursday's episode, airing on March 6, 2025, will feature Lulu Spencer confronting Brook Lynn Quartermaine. After confirming her suspicions, Lulu might reveal her knowledge of the secret. Spoilers indicate that Lulu will ask Brook Lynn to come clean to Dante and threaten to expose the secret herself if she fails to do so.

General Hospital: Willow acquires a trustworthy friend in Isaiah

Willow Corinthos has been going through a tough time since her extramarital affair with Drew Quartermaine-Caine was exposed. Besides social censure, she has struggled to keep her children with her after Carly Spencer and Tracy Quartermaine took them to the Q-mansion.

Although she initially refused to move in with Drew, fearing it could impact her divorce and custody battles, Willow recently decided she wanted love and peace. She informed Drew that she and her children were ready to move in with him. When she shared this news with her mother-in-law, Carly, and her own mother, Nina Reeves, Carly reacted with anger.

At this stage, Willow likely needs a friend who won't judge her or give unsolicited advice. In Thursday's episode, she is expected to find such a person in Dr. Isaiah Gannon. The calm Isaiah will not add to any drama in her life and may lend a patient shoulder whenever she needs support.

Continue watching General Hospital every weekday to catch the upcoming drama surrounding Willow, Lulu, and Sasha.

