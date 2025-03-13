General Hospital spoilers: Willow accuses Sasha, Jason worries for Carly, and Anna pushes Brennan to save Valentin

Suspicions and feuds will dominate the plot of General Hospital on Thursday, March 13, 2025. While Charlotte Cassadine's arrival in town is expected anytime, her rescuers, Anna Devane and Jason Morgan, must find ways to save her father, Valentin, from being killed. Elsewhere, arguments between Willow Corinthos and Sasha Gilmore will escalate, while Carly Spencer will try to come to terms with her feelings.

The previous GH episode, dated March 12, 2025, brought nurse Willow face-to-face with pregnant patient, Sasha, where the two clashed in a verbal fight. On the other hand, Willow's beau, Drew Caine, acquired support from her as he was blasted by Carly Spencer.

Carly next approached Nina Reeves to try and find dirt on Drew to bring him down. On the other hand, Drew met Dr. Portia Robinson at her office and asked her to promote a press conference on Drew's contribution towards the hospital, forcing Portia's husband, Curtis Ashford, to give the event some positive press coverage.

Meanwhile, General Hospital will continue to present interpersonal dynamics between residents of the fictional town of Port Charles against the backdrop of the titular medical institution. The soap first aired in April 1963, making it one of the longest-running soaps on ABC.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Willow and Sasha's verbal feud intensifies

On Wednesday's episode, Sasha Gilmore was seen at the hospital for her routine checkup and Willow Corinthos was scheduled to examine her. After Sasha urged Willow to spill out what issues she was bottling up, the latter accused Sasha of having an affair with Michael Corinthos but eventually carrying his uncle, Jason Morgan's baby.

While Sasha pointed out that Willow's accusations reeked of her own guilt, she emphasized that their positions were not similar. At this, Willow criticized her for going after Jason's money when she could not lay her hands on Michael's wealth.

Thursday's General Hospital episode will likely see this war of words escalate as Sasha will give equally back for the onslaughts that Willow aims at her. She may point out that this pregnancy has nothing to do with money.

However, she will need to keep a lid on the truth since Willow believes Jason is the father of Sasha's baby. Knowing Michael is the biological father will derail Michael's opportunity to win his custody battle. As such, Sasha may quickly wrap up the conversation.

General Hospital: Jason is concerned for Carly's future

Fans may remember that Anna Devane and Jason Morgan went to Buenos Aires to get Charlotte Cassadine back to Port Charles. They learnt that Valentin Cassadine set this up so that Charlotte could return to safety as he takes off. He refused to surrender to PCPD, and Anna allowed him to flee again.

As the two bring back Charlotte on the episode, dated March 13, 2025, Jason and Anna will be seen discussing Jack Brennan's role in Valentin's situation. They know about Carly Spencer's recent closeness to Brennan, raising doubts about Carly's future.

While Anna believes that Brennan may not be using Carly for some hidden motives, Jason is not sure about that. He doesn't trust Jack Brennan and is worried about his best friend, Carly, getting hurt.

General Hospital: Anna reaches out to Brennan for help

General Hospital fans saw Jack Brennan receiving information about Valentin Cassadine's location on the same day that Rocco received the message from Charlotte's phone. Anna Devane had also assumed that the WSB agents sent to kill Valentin in Buenos Aires were assigned by Brennan.

However, when she asked them, they denied Brennan having anything to do with their kill order. As such, Anna realized someone else within WSB was calling the shots on Valentin's case.

Keeping this in mind, Anna will likely approach Brennan, requesting him to undo the kill order issued against Valentin. However, Jack Brennan may refuse to have anything to do with it, claiming that he has no power to influence the case. He may point out that Valentin has many enemies within the organization.

Whether Brennan pulls some strings to do Anna a favor or stays noncommittal in Valentin's case remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to learn more about Charlotte's return and Valentin's escape in the upcoming episode.

