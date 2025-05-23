General Hospital star Rena Sofer celebrates marriage milestone and shares her joy with the fans

The American actress Rena Sofer, who plays Lois Cerullo on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, recently celebrated a special day for her and her husband on May 18, 2025. The actress celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband, Sanford Bookstaver, and shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on May 18, 2025. She posted a photo of their first marriage 22 years ago and their recent remarriage photo side by side.

"Happy 1/22 wedding anniversary to the LOML!!! Married 22 years ago and RE married 1 year ago! What a beautiful and special journey we’ve been on!! So excited for our next step! BIG MOVE!! I wouldn’t want anyone but you @sbookstaver by my side!!! I love you endlessly! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. ❤️," the caption read.

General Hospital is a long-running daytime soap opera set in the fictional city of Port Charles. It revolves around the dramatic lives of the most affluent families of Port Charles.

The show blends medical emergencies with romance, crime, and complex family sagas. Since its debut in 1963, it has featured power struggles, love affairs, and shocking secrets, making it a staple of American daytime television drama.

Everything to know about General Hospital fame Rena Sofer and her recent wedding celebration

Rena Sofer is an American actress born in Arcadia, California, on December 2, 1968. The actress has been a popular face in the entertainment industry for several years.

At the start, she signed herself with a modeling agency before turning to acting. She started her acting career in 1987, starring on the popular TV series Another World as Joyce Abernathy.

Apart from portraying Lois on General Hospital, the actress has been part of several other projects like Two and a Half Men, The Bold and the Beautiful, Melrose Place, Ed, The Chronicle, Just Shoot Me, 24, NCIS, and many more.

The actress has been married three times, including twice to the same person. She first married actor Wally Kurth, who played Ned (her character’s love interest on General Hospital).

Their on-screen romance turned into a real-life relationship, and they tied the knot in 1995. The couple had a daughter named Rosabel Rosalind Kurth. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1997.

The actress later married Sanford Bookstaver, a director, producer, and writer, in 2003. They have one child: daughter Avalon Leone Bookstaver.

Although they divorced in 2017, the couple rekindled their romance and got engaged in 2019, eventually tying the knot on the same date as their original wedding: May 18.

The actress announced their remarriage in an Instagram post shared on May 20, 2024. She included a photo from their wedding ceremony that year.

"This weekend on what would have been our 21st wedding anniversary I got to Re-Marry my best friend @sbookstaver once again! .............. I can’t imagine another moment NOT walking through life with you hand in hand and our hearts entwined. You are the love of my life, and it’s not “oops we did it again” but I’m so grateful we did it again!❤️❤️❤️," the caption read.

The actress often shares moments from her personal life on social media. She also recently shared a post applauding her daughter, Avalon Leone Bookstaver, for directing her first film, Jane's Street.

ALSO READ: "I am so proud of you" - General Hospital star Rena Sofer beams as daughter Avalon directs her first college film

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episode of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

