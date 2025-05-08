"I am so proud of you" - General Hospital star Rena Sofer beams as daughter Avalon directs her first college film

Rena Sofer, who portrays the character of Lois Cerullo on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, shared a proud mother moment on Instagram on May 3, 2025. The actress posted a photo of her daughter, Avalon Bookstaver, holding a clapperboard, as she directs her first movie called Jane’s Street at Northwestern University. Rena captioned the post with:

Ad

"Look at my big girl directing her first film in college!!! I am so proud of you @avaloni3 and can’t wait to see #Janestreet and all you do in the future!! Just one question…. Do I have to audition for you??? #proudmama #girlsrule"

The daytime soap opera General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of daytime television. The soap has been on air for over 60 years. The first episode of the show aired in 1963.

Ad

Trending

The soap opera is set on a fictional island called Port Charles. The plot of the show revolves around the complex lives of the characters.

An insight on General Hospital fame Rena Sofer and her daughter Avalon Bookstaver's debut as a director

Ad

Rena Sherel Sofer is an American actress, born on December 2, 1968, in Arcadia, California. The actress married Wally Kurth, who portrayed Ned Quartermaine, her on-screen husband on General Hospital, in 1995. Together, they had a daughter, Rosabel Rosalind Kurth, however, the couple separated in 1997.

Later, she married the American director and producer, Sanford Bookstaver, in 2003, and together they had a daughter, Avalon Leone Bookstaver.

Recently, Rena and Sanford shared a heartfelt post for their daughter, congratulating their daughter on directing her film at Northwestern University. Both Rena and Sanford shared the same photo of Avalon holding the clapboard with details of her movie, Jane's Street. Sanford, who is also a director himself, posted the same photo with the caption:

Ad

"I’m the proudest father in the world! @avaloni3 is directing her first big movie @janesstreetfilm @northwesternu !!! We are fellow directors!!!!"

Ad

Everything to know about Rena Sofer and her character Lois Cerullo from General Hospital

Ad

Rena Sofer introduced the character of Lois Cerullo on the daytime soap opera General Hospital in 1993. She first appeared as a band manager to The Idle Rich when she saw Eddie Maine, who was performing with the band, and she was fascinated by him.

Little did she know Eddie Maine was actually Ned Quatermaine, from the Quatermaine family of Port Charles, one of the most affluent families of the island.

Lois and Ned's relationship was filled with rollercoasters, and Tracy Quatermaine, Ned's mother, also caused several obstacles in their relationship and the family company, ELQ International.

Ad

Upon learning about the losses of his family company, he chose to stay in Port Charles and protect it over Lois. She left Port Charles and went to Bensonhurst.

Later, she gave birth to their daughter, Brook Lyn Quatermaine, and returned to Port Charles. However, after finding out about his affair with Monica Quartermaine, she left Port Charles again.

Apart from playing the character of Lois Cerullo on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Rena Sofer has been a part of other projects like The Bold and the Beautiful, Chicago PD, Traffic, NCIS, and many more.

Ad

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More