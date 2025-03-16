General Hospital weekly recap (March 10 to 14, 2025): Charlotte returns home while Drew’s reputation is destroyed

Homecomings and retributions reigned in the General Hospital storyline during the week of March 10, 2025. With Valentin Cassadine's successful ploy in getting his daughter, Charlotte, back to Port Charles, the teenager was back at her mother's place.

While Anna Devane, who got Charlotte back with Jason Morgan, asked WSB agent Jack Brennan for help in saving Valentin, the latter plotted to kill Brennan. Elsewhere, Drew Caine challenged Tracy Quartermaine and got her arrested. However, Emma Drake captured the event in a video that later went viral, followed by a news flash about the congressman harassing his constituents.

The story arc on Giovanni Palmieri's parentage brought in new players as Brook Lynn's grandmother, Gloria Cerullo, arrived to help put a lid on the secrets. On the other hand, Lulu Spencer seemed to reconnect with Dante Falconeri as she collected her children around her.

General Hospital continues to serve storylines of relationship dynamics in the fictional township of Port Charles that includes the staff of the town's medical facility, the town's law enforcers and mobsters.

Events that dominated General Hospital between March 10 and 14, 2025

Monday, March 10: Lulu rests her case as Drew and Tracy clash

The General Hospital episode dated March 10, 2025, saw Lulu share an update on all the information she gathered on Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy. She challenged BLQ to spill the truth to Dante Falconeri, threatening to do so otherwise.

However, she agreed to step away from the scene when BLQ explained why she did not want to reveal the secret. She was afraid that she would hurt others, including the child, who is grown up now.

On the Quartermaine crypt, Tracy found Drew Caine, Martin Grey, and a property assessor handing her court orders to move the family crypt. As Tracy and Drew fought, Emma Drake recorded the argument on her phone and released it. Chase was forced to arrest Tracy when she struck off the instruments from the assessor's hands.

In Buenos Aires, Anna Devane and Jason Morgan secured Charlotte Cassadine and kept her safe. While the teenager accused Anna of causing problems for her father, Jason chastised her into understanding Anna's position.

Tuesday, March 11: Gloria stops Lois from revealing more to Brook Lynn

As the Gio parentage developed into a bigger arc on General Hospital, Brook Lynn Quartermaine cornered her mother, Lois Cerullo, for answers. Her grandmother, Gloria Cerullo, arrived and put a stop to all the digging, claiming it was for everyone's good.

Dante Falconeri reconnected with Lulu Spencer after learning from her best friend, Maxie Jones, that Lulu continued to be in love with him. They discussed Rocco's secrecy and Charlotte's absence.

At the Aurora office, Portia Robinson tried to convince Curtis Ashford to call a truce with Drew. While General Hospital fans know Drew blackmailed Portia with her professional secret, Curtis was clueless about Portia's lies. As such, he decided on a news flash about Drew's misuse of power.

Elsewhere, Anna Devane and Jason Morgan travelled with Charlotte to bring her safely back to town while Sasha Gilmore and Carly Spencer had a chat over Sasha's job offer at the Metro Court Hotel's kitchen.

Wednesday, March 12: Drew's reputation takes a dip while Willow and Sasha argue

Father and daughter, Sonny and Kristina from the soap (Image via Instagram/generalhospitalabc)

The news reports and viral videos came out to damage Congressman Drew's reputation. While he visited Willow Corinthos with flowers, asking her opinion on him, the love-struck nurse pledged to stay by his side. Even when Carly Spencer lashed out at Drew, Willow defended him, prompting Carly to collude with Nina Reeves to plant dirt on Drew.

Willow, on the other hand, clashed with her patient, Sasha Gilmore, who came in for her routine pregnancy checkup. Willow accused Sasha of going for Jason Morgan's money since her affair with Michael Corinthos had failed in the past, since he had married Willow after dumping Sasha. However, Sasha refuted Willow's accusations while keeping a lid on the baby's real father's name.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Elizabeth Baldwin and Lucky Spencer tried to take some time to reconnect and acknowledge their growing romance. However, they had multiple visitors interrupting their togetherness, including Aiden and Laura.

Thursday, March 13: Charlotte reaches hometown, Lucas meets a stranger

Ric Lansing and Elizabeth Baldwin on GH (Image via Instagram/generalhospitalabc)

Thursday's General Hospital episode continued the previous episode's storylines as Drew subtly forced Portia to agree to appear alongside him in his new sports project for the hospital. He also made Portia convince Curtis's company to cover the event.

Sasha and Willow's argument continued till another nurse arrived for Sasha's ultrascan. On the other hand, Elizabeth and Lucky have another interruption from Ric Lansing, who delivers the exoneration papers to Liz.

Anna and Jason delivered Charlotte to Lulu Spencer, who was brought to the airstrip by Jack Brennan. Lucas Jones met a lawyer, Marco, and unburdened his busted romantic life with Brad Cooper. Later, he kissed Marco and gave him his room key.

Friday, March 14: Carly and Brennan get closer while Sonny confesses to Kristina

Many story arcs were initiated on Friday's General Hospital episode while some continued from the previous episodes. To start with, grandmother Gloria told Brook Lynn that she would support her and her mother while telling Lois that BLQ should never know about her baby.

Lulu and Charlotte reunited after years as the daughter informed her about her life with her father, Valentin Cassadine. Later, Lulu called Laura to meet her. Sonny confessed to Kristina about his heart ailment after she questioned him about Dr. Isaiah's visit.

Trina Robinson celebrated her birthday with family and friends on Friday's episode. on one hand, she missed Spencer Cassadine a lot, while on the other, her guests discussed various problems troubling them.

At Metro Court Hotel, Carly Spencer gave in to her passion as she and Jack Brennan officiated their romance with intimacy. However, she took in a bottle of champagne placed by Valentin, mistaking it for room service. Whether this beverage is spiked and causes danger for Brennan and Carly remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to ABC to catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital as Valentin and Brennan's feud heats up and Drew faces more issues.

