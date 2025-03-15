General Hospital recap (March 14, 2025): Sonny confesses his health crisis while Carly walks into danger

In the recent episode of ABC's General Hospital aired on March 14, 2025, Kristina Corinthos-Davis discovered Sonny’s health issue, leading to an emotional confrontation. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn lashed out at her family for keeping a secret, sparking more Quartermaine drama. Carly moved forward with Brennan, unaware that danger might be waiting outside his suite.

Trina’s surprise party brought happiness but also reminded her of Spencer, stirring bittersweet emotions. Elsewhere, Ava hinted that Drew’s growing list of enemies could cause trouble, while Laura shared a joyful reunion with her family. From Sonny’s health scare to the Cassadine family’s tangled relationships, the episode was full of emotions and tension.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Friday, March 14, 2025

Kristina confronts Sonny about his health

At Sonny’s house on General Hospital, he finished a checkup with Dr. Isaiah Gannon before Kristina and Rocco arrived. Kristina quickly sensed something was wrong and tried to get answers from Isaiah, but he stayed quiet. Refusing to back down, Kristina pushed Sonny until he admitted he had a heart condition and needed surgery.

Kristina grew even more worried and realized this might be why Sonny dropped the custody fight. She begged him to focus on his health, but the pressure of his dangerous life still hung over him.

Brook Lynn erupts over family secrets

At the Quartermaine mansion, Brook Lynn walked in on Lois, Gloria, and Gio playing bingo like nothing was wrong. She accused them of acting normal while gatekeeping the identity of her first child.

Gloria defended Lois for eventually telling Brook Lynn about Gio’s adoption but warned that the rest of the truth had to stay hidden. Later, Gloria told Lois that if Brook Lynn ever learned everything, the fallout would be devastating.

Carly’s risky romance with Brennan

Carly went to Brennan’s suite to apologize for her doubts and said she wanted to give their relationship a real chance. Brennan hesitated but soon gave in, and they ended up in bed together.

While Brennan showered, Carly stepped outside to grab Champagne from a room service cart, unaware that Valentin had been lurking nearby. It seemed like Valentin might have tampered with the bottle, leaving fans wondering if Carly was unknowingly stepping into danger.

Trina’s surprise and emotional gift

Trina’s night with Kai changed when Ava called about a gallery emergency. But instead of trouble, Trina walked into a surprise birthday party with loved ones like Laura, Curtis, and Emma Drake.

The night was full of laughter, but emotions ran high when Emma gave Trina a book that Spencer once gave her. Later, Trina slipped away to grieve alone, showing how much she still missed him even during happy moments.

Laura’s heartfelt reunion and Ava’s ominous words

Lulu brought Charlotte to Laura’s place for a reunion, which got even better when Rocco arrived. Meanwhile, Ava told Portia that Drew was already making so many enemies and it was only a matter of time before someone took action. Portia worried about the chaos Drew kept causing, sensing more trouble ahead.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

