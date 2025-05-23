“Happy 40 years on daytime”—The Bold and the Beautiful star Lawrence Saint-Victor celebrates Don Diamont’s milestone with heartfelt tribute

CBS Daytime just achieved a historic milestone as The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless joined forces to celebrate Don Diamont's 40 years in daytime television. The cast and crew of The Bold and the Beautiful gathered for a celebration on set. They surprised Diamont with decorated iced cookies featuring his face, along with warm messages and praise.

His co-star Lawrence Saint-Victor, who plays Carter Walton on the show, mentioned in an Instagram post on May 22, 2025:

“Congratulations to one of the most charismatic, dynamic, and powerful actors to ever grace our screens! Happy 40 years on daytime @dondiamont. Love you, bro!!”

For the unversed, Don Diamont plays the role of Brad Carlton on The Young and the Restless. He first appeared on CBS Daytime in 1985.

In 2009, he was cast on The Bold and the Beautiful as Bill Spencer Jr., a ruthless businessman, who soon became a mainstay of the show. As the dominant Spencer Publications CEO, Bill has been in the middle of some of the show's most memorable storylines—whether he is battling corporate wars, fighting for custody of his boys, or dealing with his on-again, off-again relationships, particularly with Katie Logan and Brooke Forrester.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont reflects on his 40-year journey, as the cast celebrates on set

In an interview with TV Insider on May 17, 2025, Diamont looked back at what his life was like in the early days of his career. He shared:

“I was told by my agent at the time, Sid Craig, that Bill [Bell, creator/head writer of Y&R] had seen me on Days, and wanted me to screen-test for Brad Carlton.”

Diamont added:

“I believe there were seven other guys. I was directed by Ed Scott for that screen test, and he was wonderful. I felt confident, but screen tests are nerve-racking. It was with Brenda Dickson, who was blowing smoke in my face during it. She was a character.”

The celebration carried over onto the set of The Bold and the Beautiful as the alumni of The Young and the Restless participated in celebrating Diamont's 40-year anniversary. Actress Lauralee Bell posted a nostalgic group picture that included Michael Damian, Beth Maitland, Kate Linder, Christian LeBlanc, Peter Bergman, and herself circling Diamont.

“Congrats @dondiamont on your 40 years in Daytime!! From Brad on @youngandrestlesscbs to Bill on @boldandbeautifulcbs you are so loved on and off camera! Today was super special and you so deserve it!!” Bell wrote in an Instagram post dated May 22, 2025.

16 Years as Bill Spencer Jr.

In addition to celebrating 40 years in daytime, Diamont also achieved another feat: 16 years on The Bold and the Beautiful. On May 13, he shared his gratitude in an Instagram post:

“16 years❓❓❓It feels like 16 minutes‼️‼️‼️ To say that I’m grateful to @bradleybell for having created this wonderfully complicated character for me, and trusting me to lift him off the page, is an understatement. I have so much gratitude to everyone I work with in front of and behind the camera @boldandbeautifulcbs 🙏🏻‼️❤️‼️”

During his four-decade-long career, Don Diamont has starred in other television shows such as OP Center, High Tide, Burke's Law, Diagnosis: Murder, and more.

Catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful streaming on CBS.

