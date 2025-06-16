“How about Britt and Dante?” — General Hospital fans speculate Dante’s next romance after Sam’s exit

In the June 13 episode of General Hospital, Dante figured out that Chase had known the truth about Gio's true identity and had kept it from him. He began to argue with Chase. When Chase accused Dante of allowing personal feelings to influence his work, Dante made it clear that he could no longer trust Chase.

Gio's storyline had a significant impact on Dante's character arc, especially following Sam's death. His relationship with Sam ended after she died while undergoing surgery to donate a portion of her liver to Lulu Spencer.

In an article published by Deadline on June 6, 2025, it was announced that the show's showrunners were planning to bring back Kelly Thiebaud, the actress who played Dr. Britt Westbourne.

As fans discussed the latest developments in the current storyline, they took to social media to share their thoughts about Dante's next romantic interest after Sam's exit. While several fans speculated that Dante might eventually end up with Lulu, many viewers argued that he could become involved with Britt now that her character was returning to Port Charles.

One fan, named Karen Hamerski, commented on Facebook, inquiring whether Dante could end up with Britt, given that she was set to return to Port Charles. Karen stated:

Karen responded to a post made by Cailee Swallow. Cailee posted on the Facebook group General Hospital Fans - Official on June 16, 2025. She talked about Dante's new romance after Gio's storyline calmed down. Cailee wrote:

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing their thoughts about Dante's next romance. While one netizen predicted that Dante could end up with Brook Lynn, another pointed out that he would end up with Lulu despite the ongoing tension between them.

Many viewers continued the conversation and speculated about what could happen next on the ABC soap opera. One viewer noted that Dante would end up with someone new besides Lulu. On the other hand, another user debated whether Dante should stay single for a while.

Current plot dynamics revolving around Dante and Britt on General Hospital

According to the show's storyline, Dante was deeply affected by the loss of his partner, Sam. It was revealed that Sam had died in October 2024 after undergoing surgery to donate part of her liver to Lulu.

In the show, when Dante learned the truth about Gio being his son, he was left shaken and shocked. During the June 13, 2025, episode, Dante fought with Chase after discovering that he had known the truth about Gio's parentage all along but kept it a secret.

According to the show's plot dynamics, Britt Westbourne's character was written off in 2023. Her storyline concluded when she died in her mother's arms in January 2023 while trying to save Josslyn from a mysterious attack.

However, a Deadline report published on June 6, 2025, revealed that Kelly Thiebaud, the actress portraying Dr. Britt Westbourne, would be returning to Port Charles. In her interview with Deadline, Thiebaud opened up about rejoining the cast. She said:

"It is good to be home."

Frank Valentini, the executive producer of General Hospital, also commented on Britt's character. He opened up about bringing back Kelly and shared his plans for her character. Frank stated:

"I am thrilled to have Kelly back on our show. We have some great twists and turns planned for her character."

Since then, rumors began to suggest that Dante could end up with Britt after she returned to Port Charles. With Sam gone and ongoing issues with Lulu, fans predicted that Dante would become romantically involved with Britt once Gio's storyline quieted down.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

