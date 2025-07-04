Things are heating up on The Young and the Restless, and this time it’s Mariah Copeland who finds herself in the eye of the storm. After returning from a business trip, Mariah’s been in a deep emotional spiral on The Young and the Restless.

She has actively stopped engaging with anyone from those closest to her and distanced herself from Tessa, baby Aria, and even Sharon. Certainly, Mariah’s recent behavior has sparked some speculation among viewers that the show might be setting up a possible exit for her character.

The evidence is building, guilt, and clues in recent episodes suggest that Mariah is in psychological turmoil, and all indicators point to a dark turn in Mariah's story that is coming soon. But what could be so unforgivable that it would propel Mariah to this end?

A secret too big for Mariah to carry on The Young and the Restless

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) returned from the business trip visibly shaken. The trip wasn’t shown in the episode and was only referenced upon her return. Since then, she has stopped reaching out to everyone in her circle, including Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Sharon (Sharon Case), and, of course, her baby Aria.

Although the timeframe may have delayed it for storytelling purposes, viewers saw her declare that she is unfit to be around her child, referring to herself as a “terrible, awful, criminal mommy.” It was a serious moment, and Mariah seemed to genuinely believe whatever she had done was enough to put her family at risk.

The storyline also introduces a mysterious older gentleman, played by and soap veteran, Michael Swan, along with mentions of alcohol, which adds layers to the ambiguity.

While the show has not yet provided any flashbacks or direct confessions, these elements hint at a serious mistake from impulsivity or perhaps an accurate depiction of a larger scheme that disintegrated. Mariah's conflictedness is evident. She hasn't opened up to Tessa, who is empathetic and on her side, but also tone-deaf to what is happening.

Mariah and Tessa's relationship is one of the strongest, most stable relationships in recent The Young and the Restless history, and may not recover. Mariah's overwhelming guilt may be stifling and potentially be the strategy for her temporary or permanent departure.

Why now, and what comes next on The Young and the Restless?

Behind the scenes, Camryn Grimes has confirmed she is not leaving, and it is in Camryn's best interest to go along with the scripted isolation before the flag is raised officially on The Young and the Restless.

In the story, if Mariah is eventually revealed to have committed a crime, particularly one that may have harmed someone else, it would raise serious questions. If the crime also involved some form of story-worthy emotionless incapacitation, it would complicate things even further.

In that case, it would be nearly impossible to confidently believe Mariah should stay in Genoa City, considering the legal or otherwise.

Self-imposed exile is another possible outcome. Mariah could choose to turn herself in or voluntarily leave the town to shield Tessa and Aria from the drama. This would serve as a possible exit strategy that could easily lend itself to that kind of return, should the writers allow it.

Mariah has a long history on the show and connection to the three longstanding core families (the Newmans, the Abbotts, and the Rosaleses) with multiple storylines in between. Her departure would shake the canvas on The Young and the Restless.

Meanwhile, this storyline could also serve a purpose: it tests Tessa as a character on her own. Mariah's exit from a relationship creates ambiguity for Tessa's next choices. She could continue in a story of her own, or her journey could end too, leaving the door open for just a story.

If nothing else, the show may be framing a slow exit for Tessa/Aria, both actresses may have already had aggrieved commitments. What makes this plot so stark is how bleak it feels compared to Mariah just months ago when she was raising Aria, thriving career-wise, and establishing her footing personally and professionally.

The writers appear to be embracing a storyline of collapse and redemption for Mariah, where her identity is taken apart to make way for a new arc or exit. If this is indeed the beginning of Mariah's exit storyline, these slow character developments and secrecy suggest that it will not be uninterrupted.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

