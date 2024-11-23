“I can’t believe she did that” The Bold and the Beautiful fans share mixed reactions to Brooke telling the truth to Ridge in the latest episode

In the latest The Bold and The Beautiful episode, which aired on November 22, 2024, Brooke Logan dropped a bombshell on Ridge Forrester that could change the course of Forrester Creations forever. During a tense scene, Brooke revealed that Carter Walton and Hope Logan (Brooke's daughter) had orchestrated a coup, with the LLC signing effectively giving Carter full control of the company.

This stunning confession raised a big storm among fans. While some greatly appreciate Brooke's honesty and deflective interest in rescuing Ridge, others bemoan that her actions might spell disaster for Hope and Forrester Creations at large.

As the storyline unfolds, viewers are divided on whether Brooke made the right choice, and the internet is buzzing with speculation about what’s next for the fashion dynasty. A Facebook post by user Ronnie Crawford which sparked the debate is as follows:

Fan post (Image via Facebook/@theboldandthebeautifull)

"I can’t believe she did that." commented a fan under the post.

Fan reaction (Image via Facebook/@theboldandthebeautifull)

However, several fans supported her, as she decided to tell the truth to Ridge.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@@theboldandthebeautifull)

Meanwhile, many fans were not fond of her telling the truth and called it backstabbing.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@theboldandthebeautifull)

Was Brooke right to betray Hope’s confidence on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Several fans have been debating whether Brooke was justified in betraying her daughter's trust in her when she broke the news to Ridge. It was undoubtedly a hard decision for Brooke, as she had promised to keep Hope and Carter's secret. However, when she heard their plans and realized the magnitude of Carter's deception, she felt like warning Ridge.

Some proponents state that Brooke acted out of integrity and love. Ridge had given immense trust to Carter and Steffy, and Brooke couldn't sit silently while Carter exploited it. Critics, however, say that she should have addressed Hope and Carter directly instead of taking Ridge unawares. This could well prove to be another crippling factor for her relationship with her daughter and a divide in the family for the Logans.

How will Ridge handle this betrayal of trust on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Ridge Forrester has always prided himself on being a shrewd businessman, but this revelation has left him blindsided. The Bold and the Beautiful fans are now wondering how Ridge will respond to learning that Carter, someone he trusted implicitly, has manipulated him into signing away control of Forrester Creations.

Some viewers predict that Ridge’s reaction will be explosive, potentially leading to a power struggle within the company. Ridge has a long history of taking decisive action when betrayed, and this scenario could see him going to great lengths to regain control.

However, others suggest Ridge might take a more measured approach, investigating the situation properly before making any moves. This could set the stage for a high-stakes battle between Ridge and Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful, with Hope caught in the middle.

What’s next for Brooke, Hope, and the Logan family?

Brooke’s decision to expose Hope and Carter’s plot has undoubtedly put her in a difficult position with her daughter on The Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are eager to see how Hope will react once she learns that her mother has revealed the truth to Ridge. Will this lead to a full-blown fallout between the Logans, or will Hope find a way to justify her actions?

Additionally, the revelation could have far-reaching consequences for Forrester Creations. With Carter now in full control, the dynamics within the company are bound to shift. Brooke may feel vindicated in warning Ridge, but the strain this creates within her family could haunt her for weeks to come.

Fans are bracing for an emotional rollercoaster as alliances are tested, secrets come to light, and the battle for Forrester Creations intensifies.

Interested viewers can catch the episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS every weekday.

