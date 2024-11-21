“Needs to get off her high horse”- The Bold and the Beautiful fans think Steffy is being too hard on Carter

In the recent episodes of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, viewers witnessed an intense confrontation between Carter and Steffy. The two have been arguing about their differing stances, with the latter blaming Hope for pursuing her husband, Finn. Carter, however, insisted that Steffy had misunderstood Hope and warned her not to let personal grudges affect her professional decisions.

A clip from the November 20, 2024 episode shared by the official Facebook page of The Bold and the Beautiful sparked debate amongst the fans, some supporting Carter and others calling themselves “team Steffy.”

“Steffy needs to get off her high horse,” wrote a user.

Fan reactions to the clip (Image via Facebook /@The Bold and the Beautiful)

A fan pointed out that COOs fall under the command of a CEO, while another fan remarked that they are on Steffy's side.

Trending

Fan reactions to the clip (Image via Facebook /@The Bold and the Beautiful)

A few fans criticized Steffy for her words.

Fan reactions to the clip (Image via Facebook /@The Bold and the Beautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful- Confrontation between Steffy and Carter

In the November 20, 2024, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, the conflict between Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) became intense.

Carter spoke to Steffy and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) over their decision to potentially end Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) fashion line, emphasizing that personal feelings should not dictate professional decisions.

“You’re basing this decision on emotion, not logic,” said Carter.

He added:

“Hope and her line have brought significant success to Forrester Creations. Cutting her loose could be catastrophic.”

But Steffy didn’t listen to him, saying, “There’s always fallout. We’ll handle it.”

When Carter continued to warn them of the consequences, pointing out that their actions could irreparably damage the company’s reputation, Steffy lost her temper. She told him, “I don’t hear respect in your tone, Carter.” Even though she was upset, Carter didn't back down. He said that their dislike for Hope could mess everything up.

The confrontation escalated when Steffy bluntly said, “Hope Logan is a bi*ch and a backstabber,” shocking Carter and Ridge. Carter got angry and said, “Hope’s a bi*ch?” Then he told Steffy that she was letting her personal feelings get in the way of work.

Ridge tried to calm things down by talking about normal paperwork, but Carter's signature on the LLC documents led Ridge to demand an explanation. The confrontation highlighted the growing divide within the Forrester family and left viewers questioning Carter's true motives and plans.

Other highlights of The Bold and the Beautiful episode aired on November 20, 2024

While Steffy and Carter’s clash remained the episode's main focus, other storylines also added layers of drama. Brooke Logan (played by Katherine Kelly Lang) supported her daughter, Hope, as she dealt with the consequences of Steffy's revenge.

Brooke was upset and said, “It’s not right that Steffy is sabotaging Hope’s career over personal grudges.” Their conversation indicated that Hope was worried about Carter, who might lose his job at Forrester for standing up for her and the Logans.

At the same time, Finn (played by Tanner Novlan) and Taylor Hayes (played by Rebecca Budig) had a touching moment where Taylor thanked Finn for being so dedicated to his family. But their conversation got serious when Taylor blamed Brooke for Hope's actions, saying, “Brooke’s influence has always been a problem for Hope.” Finn agreed and called Hope’s behavior “disturbing.”

The episode suggested possible business conflicts. Steffy and Ridge quickly signed company papers without carefully checking them, appearing confident in their decisions. Carter's involvement in the documents and his reaction to the signing made people wonder about his real motives, making viewers excited to see what happens next in the show.

New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are available on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback