“We the viewers do know the truth”- The Bold and the Beautiful fans think Hope should confess the truth about Finn in front of Steffy

The recent Foresters vs. Logans storyline on CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful has sparked new fan discussions. Some question why Hope hasn't told Steffy the truth about her and Carter, which could bring closure to the ongoing confusion and their feud.

Following the current plot, a fan, Wendy Blackburn, posted on her Facebook asking everyone about their opinion on Hope’s silence. A user (Kangla ArmyMom Bass) commented:

“Yes, we the viewers do know the truth. But Steffy didn't know the truth & that's why she not only reacted the way she did but she also asked what happened the way Any Wife would if she walks in Anywhere & catch Another Woman on Top of her Husband. Especially if she's in Lingerie."

"Oh & does any job where we're caught inappropriately like she was just look over this kind of activity? No it's grounds for termination. And wasn't Hope asked to explain what happened & she didn't give her the best explanation. She really should've been working instead of trying on lingerie. That should've happened at Carter's house the night before. IJS”

One user said that Hope was wrong to put on lingerie in the office, while another remarked that Hope should tell the truth as it's her fault.

Some users questioned as to why Hope did not disclose the truth to Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful- A recap of the lingerie feud storyline

In the recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, things got really intense when Steffy Forrester (played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) got upset with Hope Logan (played by Annika Noelle) for what Steffy thought was a plan to ruin her marriage.

The drama unfolded after a series of events involving Hope's lingerie, Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) unexpected appearance, and a compromising situation that left little room for doubt in Steffy’s eyes.

While working in the design office, Hope joked with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about envisioning her in the seductive garments. Later, reflecting on her connection with Carter and her frustrations with Steffy, Hope impulsively decided to try on one of the pieces. However, what was meant to be a private moment for the new lovers quickly spiraled out of control.

Finn entered the design office unexpectedly, stopping by to drop off Steffy’s forgotten tablet. Hope, thinking he was Carter, stepped out from behind a screen wearing a silky nightgown. Her playful mood quickly turned to shock when she saw it was Finn. In an awkward moment, she stumbled and fell onto Finn, causing them to fall onto the desk.

Steffy walked in at the worst time, seeing Hope and Finn in a compromising position. Steffy got furious and outrageously asked Hope to get off her husband. Seeing her husband with Hope made Steffy even more suspicious of Hope’s motives, especially after the recent tension from Hope’s earlier kiss with Finn.

Fueled with anger, she blamed Hope for purposely going too far. While Finn tried to clear up the confusion, Steffy didn't want to hear any reasons. She left in a hurry, saying Hope's actions would have serious consequences. By the end of the episode, Steffy made a strong move, issuing an ultimatum to Ridge that threatened Hope’s position at Forrester Creations.

This explosive confrontation heightened the animosity between Steffy and Hope and set the stage for a corporate power struggle on The Bold and the Beautiful with far-reaching implications for everyone at Forrester Creations.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The fallout of the Steffy and Hope feud

The conflict between Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful continues to create problems at Forrester Creations, mainly because of issues with their lingerie line. Hope was fired by Steffy, which started intense personal and professional battles between them.

Carter Walton, who has grown closer to Hope, has become embroiled in the conflict. After seeing how badly Steffy treated Hope, Carter started planning to take control of Forrester Creations.

He tried secretly changing some important documents, which could help him gain control over the company in The Bold and the Beautiful. Even though he feels bad for betraying the Forrester family, his feelings for Hope and his dislike for Steffy's leadership make him determined to keep going.

Brooke Logan has been fiercely defending her daughter. She has had disagreements with Ridge Forrester about Steffy’s actions and the increasing tension within the family. Ridge, caught between supporting Steffy and listening to Brooke, remains stuck in a difficult position. Brooke’s efforts to convince Ridge have mostly failed, making her frustrated and worried about the growing conflict.

As alliances shift and power plays unfold, the feud between Steffy and Hope is no longer just a personal vendetta. It threatens to destabilize the foundation of Forrester Creations in The Bold and the Beautiful, forcing everyone involved to question their loyalty and the cost of ambition.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount.

