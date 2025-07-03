I was heartbroken watching Cole Howard say goodbye—this The Young and the Restless scene broke me

I knew The Young and the Restless was going to give its viewers a tearjerker of a goodbye, but I wasn’t prepared for the heartbreak that was Cole Howard's last goodbye. I have seen plenty of heartbreaking farewells on this show, but Cole's departure with Claire and Victoria struck a deeper chord.

Perhaps it was the calm resignation in his voice. Or it was the look in Claire's eyes when she first realized her father was slipping away. Or perhaps, it was Victoria, who is always so strong and composed, shattered as Cole said his farewell.

On The Young and the Restless, this was not another soap moment, but painfully real. Cole was not begging for more time or making grand speeches; he just let go. And it broke me.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

The weight of Cole's goodbye on The Young and the Restless

Cole’s choice to stop fighting wasn’t a sign of weakness; it was a sign of peace. They had been clear as day that there was nothing else anyone could do. No new experimental treatment. No more false hope.

For Cole to face the inevitable with clarity and grace was gut-wrenching, especially because he was finally with the people that mattered most. I thought I could see the hurt on Victoria’s face, hanging on for dear life to him, just needing to see a glimmer of reasoning in him, maybe making it through.

And Claire seemed like she was watching the decline of her life, step by step. What wrecked me most about this experience is that this wasn’t a dramatic, storybook death scene.

It was soft. Intimate. A family sitting with the reality of what they were facing. Cole didn’t cry or plead. He said what needed to be said, thanked, loved, and prepared to move on.

The quiet dignity of this only magnified the loss. It was finality. And I think every fan watching felt the weight of that silence when Cole lay back and closed his eyes on The Young and the Restless.

Grief is in the air on The Young and the Restless

The performances in that hospital room were outstanding, but it was the emotional storytelling that resonated. This wasn't just about Cole passing away; it was about what his absence would mean for Victoria and Claire moving forward.

This father-daughter relationship, which had just started to heal, was taken away before fully open. And, for Victoria, who has lost so much in her life, now needs to carry the burden of the memory of that last goodbye.

I don’t know how she will move on from this. I don’t know how I am supposed to move on from this. There was something beautiful in the way Cole said farewell. He provided closure to those who loved him.

He reminded them of what he knew to be true: they had strength, even if he wouldn't be able to witness it. I can't stop crying, not only because of the loss, but the love that so clearly shone in that room.

Cole may have gone off the canvas on The Young and the Restless, but his spirit will return with Claire and Victoria, and in the hearts of supporters like me who weren't ready to let go.

This was no ordinary soap farewell, it was a course in emotional storytelling that I will always remember long past the show's movement. I am sure the words “we need to say goodbye” will never again have the same ring for me.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

