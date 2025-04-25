"It will always be #Jasam” – Fans defend their favorite Sam McCall pairing on General Hospital

Samantha McCall, the fictional character of ABC's General Hospital, passed away on October 30, 2024, after suffering a cardiac arrest induced by an overdose of Digitalis. Before her death, she had donated part of her liver to Lulu Spencer, and had just got engaged to Dante Falconeri. Her unfortunate death left fans grief-stricken.
As Lulu woke up from her four-year-long coma and continued to have romantic feelings for Dante, fans speculated about Sam's return to the soap. Recently, fans turned to social media to discuss Sam's romantic partners. One fan, identifying as patty_hrdbdy89, commented:
"There's no doubt, no question, it will always be #Jasam"
Patty was replying to a query put on X (formerly Twitter) by the General Hospital fan group, named GHFandom, about the best preferred pairing for Sam.
Most fans preferred Jason Morgan as the ideal partner for Sam.
Many fans explained why Jason and Sam fit well together.
However, a few thought Drew Caine, played by Billy Miller, was a good match, while some others liked Dante the best.
General Hospital: How many romantic relationships did Sam have?
Kelly Monaco's Samantha started her romantic and volatile journey on General Hospital with her brief entanglement with Jax in 2003. 2004 saw her getting close to Sonny Corinthos, ending up pregnant. While Jason stepped in to pretend to be the father of the baby, she had a stillbirth, bringing them closer.
She became engaged to Jason Morgan before sleeping with Ric Lansing to spite her mother, Alexis. A shooting accident, leaving her unable to carry a child, brought Sam closer to Lucky Spencer in 2007. However, differences in morality drove a wedge between them. As such, when Jerry Jacks strapped her with a bomb, it was Jason, along with Spinelli, who saved her.
Her romance with Jason developed past the many hurdles they faced, leading up to their quiet marriage in Hawaii in 2011. However, Franco drugged her and pretended to force himself on her. When she found herself pregnant, she assumed Franco to be the father. Baby Danny was switched with a dead baby after birth, a case later solved by Jason.
When Jason was presumably killed in 2012, Sam mourned his death. In the 2013 General Hospital storyline, Sam met Dr. Silas Clay, who treated Danny's leukemia, and started dating him. When Silas's wife, Nina, arrived in town, Sam broke up with him. Her next romantic partner was Patrick Drake.
Jason returned to town, brainwashed as Jake and wanted to get hitched to Elizabeth Webber. After the whole situation was cleared, Sam split with Patrick and got close to Jason again. In 2017, they remarried and had a daughter together, Emily Scout, before it was revealed that Jake-Jason was Drew Caine, Jason's twin, who was programmed with Jason's memories.
Although she committed herself to Drew, Sam could not stop loving Jason. However, in 2020, after the explosion in Floating Ribs, Sam distanced herself and her children from Jason for their safety.
General Hospital of 2021 saw Sam forging a new relationship with Dante Falconeri, as they worked together to rescue Drew. They continued their affair while they collaborated on various investigative work. They moved in together as their children, Rocco, Danny and Scout, got closer as a family.
How did Sam meet her tragic end on General Hospital?
When the comatose Lulu Spencer was diagnosed with a failing liver, Sam got herself tested as a donor. Found a match, she bravely went for a transplant surgery. The procedure was a success, and Sam was out of the operating room, meeting her family.
Dante officially proposed marriage with a ring, delighting Sam. As her mother, Alexis, came visiting, Sam showed off her ring and shared the happy news. However, she suddenly collapsed, and the presiding doctor, her half-brother, Lucas Jones, could not save her.
It was later revealed that criminal Cyrus Renault pushed Digitalis into her IV bag as a punishment for saving Lulu, against God's will.
While Sam may not return to the soap, General Hospital will continue showcasing the other story arcs every weekday on ABC.