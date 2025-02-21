Sam McCall’s heartbreaking death on the ABC soap opera General Hospital shook Port Charles. What made the news more difficult to digest for her loved ones was that the death wasn't natural. Now that Cyrus Renault has been exposed as her killer, Jason, Alexis, and Dante are demanding justice. With emotions running high, many believe Cyrus deserves to die for what he did.

Cyrus Renault’s crimes took a shocking turn when he finally revealed why he murdered Sam. In his twisted mind, he thought he was following God’s will and “freeing” the “trapped” people. But Sam became his target for a different reason as she stood in the way of his plan to kill Lulu.

As the truth came out, chaos took over Port Charles. Josslyn shocked everyone by shooting Cyrus, leaving his fate uncertain, while Lucky was fighting for his life after Cyrus’ attack. Meanwhile, Lulu, now recovering, was struggling with the guilt of Sam’s sacrifice. With revenge and justice clashing, the drama was far from over.

Cyrus confesses his crimes to Liz on General Hospital

During a tense confrontation on General Hospital, Cyrus finally admitted to his crimes. He told Elizabeth Webber that he started killing people he believed were being kept alive by machines, preventing them from reaching God.

Lulu Spencer was one of his victims as he gave her medication that caused liver failure and later took her off life support, thinking he was being merciful.

Sam McCall wasn’t an original target, but she got in the way of Cyrus’ plans. At Turning Woods, she unknowingly disrupted his scheme, leading him to poison her with digitalis, the method he later used on others. Her murder was simply collateral damage in his eyes.

Dex Heller also stood in his way, becoming another victim. As Cyrus justified his actions, Liz pretended to understand him, hoping to buy time. But before she could stop him, Lucky Spencer intervened and was stabbed with a digitalis syringe.

Josslyn Jacks later confronted Cyrus, demanding justice, but he insisted he was following a bigger purpose. Tensions boiled over, and suddenly, gunshots rang out, signaling that Cyrus’ reign of terror might finally be coming to an end.

How did Sam McCall die on General Hospital?

Sam’s tragic death came after what seemed like a selfless act. She successfully donated part of her liver to Lulu Spencer and appeared to be recovering well. She was ready to start a new life with Dante Falconeri but just as things were falling into place, Sam suddenly collapsed.

The team of doctors including Elizabeth Webber, fought to save her. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead, with the cause listed as an unexplained heart attack.

For weeks, fans questioned what really happened. The truth finally came out when Cyrus Renault confessed that Sam had been poisoned with digitalis. Unlike his other victims, her death wasn’t an act of twisted mercy but a punishment for interfering in his plans.

As Port Charles mourned, Jason Morgan, Alexis Davis, and Dante Falconeri struggled to accept the truth. But with Cyrus exposed and facing justice, Sam’s loved ones might finally get the closure they need.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

