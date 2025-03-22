Justin Bruening talks possible General Hospital role alongside wife Alexa Havins

Sweet Magnolias star Justin Bruening talks to Swoon about a possible appearance on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Justin recently sat for an interview with Swoon on March 17, 2025, where he mentioned he would love to work on General Hospital with his wife, Alexa Havins, who plays Lulu Spencer on the soap opera. Justin added that his plate is currently full with Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias; however, if the opportunity comes up, he said,

“I’ll never say never.”

Alexa Havins joined the cast of the ABC soap opera in 2024. She stepped into the role of Lulu Spencer, who was introduced in 1994. Over the years, several actors have played Lulu, and Havins took over the role after Emme Rylan.

Justin Bruening talks about a possible role in General Hospital

In a recent interview with Swoon, Justin revealed that he would love to be a part of the General Hospital cast and play any role alongside his wife.

“It’d be fun. I love working with my wife, so it’d be fun to pop on. We had a joke that I want to start showing up in just the background as just a random barista,” Justin said.

The actor also admitted that it was not only because of his wife, Alexa Havins, but also because of Michael E. Knight. Michael, who plays Martin Grey on General Hospital, also played the on-screen role of Justin’s father, Tad, on the soap All My Children. Justin mentioned that previously, Alexa took him to the GH Holiday Party as her plus one. The actor said,

“Alexa was kind enough to take me to her holiday party. I was her plus one. I was like, ‘Aw, that’s sweet of you. I’ll go.’ I just went to see Michael Knight. He was there and right away was like, ‘How do we make this work this season? You could be my…’”

Michael was also ecstatic to see Justin, and he mentioned how he would love Justin to be a part of the cast, to which Justin replied that he had other commitments. Michael was upset and said,

“Oh, that’s right, you’ve got your show. Darn it. Well, I’ll figure it out. I’m gonna keep on it.”

This exchange could possibly lead to the Sweet Magnolias star Justin Bruening joining the cast of General Hospital someday.

More about Justin Bruening and Alexa Havin’s relationship

Justin Brueining was born on September 24, 1979, in Saint Helena, Nebraska. The actor married his All My Children co-star Alexa Havins. Justin and Alexa portrayed the characters of Jamie and Babe, respectively, when the two started dating on the show. The on-screen couple also fell in love in real life and tied the knot in 2005, and together they have four children.

Lulu Spencer’s current storyline on General Hospital

In the recent episode of GH, fans saw that Lulu Spencer is awake from her four-year-long coma and now is on a mission to find her daughter. Lulu went into a coma because of a traumatic brain injury following a floating rib explosion. Now that Lulu is out of her coma, she is determined to find and reconnect with her daughter (Charlotte Caasadine).

Fans can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC Network and Hulu.

