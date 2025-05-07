“Lois is the main person at fault”—General Hospital fans call out betrayal as she hides Gio’s identity from Brook Lynn

The ongoing plot of General Hospital revolves around Lois, her grandson Gio, and her daughter Brook Lynn. Lois has been holding the secret regarding Gio's true identity. Viewers have noticed that she is the one who demanded earlier that Sonny should be told the truth about Nina and the SEC report. But now that the secret is about her loved ones, she's holding out.

For the unversed, Gio is Dante's secret son with Brook Lynn. The emotional weight of Brook Lynn searching for her son while he’s unknowingly living among his birth family has left fans frustrated. A viewer has commented on Facebook:

“Lois is the main person at fault”

There are dozens of similar comments that support this stance, with some calling Lois' actions “cruel,” others labeling her “two-faced” for outing Nina’s secret but hiding one of her own.

Other fans are critical of Lois for keeping this from Brook Lynn while helping Gio get used to life with the Quartermaines. They feel that it's like Lois is dangling the truth just out of reach.

A few netizens suggest that Lois is only trying to do what she believes is best. Although some viewers have commented that she is keeping her grandson close so he is safe and cared for, they admit that the situation has gotten out of hand.

Brook Lynn’s search and Gio’s paternity on General Hospital

In recent moments on General Hospital, the tension with Brook Lynn's search for her son has been mounting. Tracy has been asking more questions, and she thinks Lois is withholding more than she's sharing.

During one of their fights, Tracy accuses Lois of keeping secrets. Lois doesn't contradict her, and this only raises suspicions. Meanwhile, Gio remains near the Quartermaines without any knowledge of his true background. The situation is now more emotionally charged since Brook Lynn spends more time with him without any clue as to who he is.

Viewers have also noticed that Sonny has developed an interest in being Gio's ally, which may have its consequences since he's Gio's grandfather.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Rocco's health scare at the college party is causing ripples. There have been speculations that this may be the key to triggering the revelation of Gio's parentage, especially if a DNA test or family background becomes an issue. Spoilers hint at a shake-up among several family groups, which might give rise to the much-awaited truth.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

