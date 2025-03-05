“Love is love” — General Hospital fans react to Brad and Lucas’s kiss on the latest episode

Relationship turmoil is threatening couples in General Hospital as Brad manipulates Portia into being with Lucas, while Drew's lies cloud Willow's judgment. The soap is facing a shakeup, with unfolding secrets and haunting pasts ready to be revealed.

As one of the longest-running daily soaps, General Hospital has been presenting emotional and relationship dynamics among the residents of the fictional town of Port Charles, all set against the backdrop of the titular medical facility. The storyline extends to include the town's mobsters and law enforcers, among others.

The inclusivity of the soap's storyline has recently sparked discussions, with fans taking to social media to share their thoughts. One fan, identifying as Lisa Roupe, commented:

A fan comment about Brad and Lucas (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Lisa was replying to a Facebook post on the soap's open forum, titled "General Hospital Fans - Official," made by another viewer named Karen Mollicone, who expressed her disgust about two men kissing on the show, referring to the romance between Brad Cooper and Lucas Jones.

Karen's original post about gay love (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Several fans of the soap responded to Karen by supporting LGBTQ+ diversity in the show and criticizing the original post.

Fans supporting inclusivity in the soap (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Others noted that the soap takes its diversity and inclusivity seriously, as it likely includes writers from various communities.

More fan response on inclusivity and diversity (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

However, some others expressed their displeasure at romantic scenes between gay men on television.

Some fans expressed displeasure with intimacy among gay couples (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

General Hospital: Which story arc brought on the inclusivity debate?

Recently, Brad Cooper joined Lucas Jones for a symposium in Miami. Brad had blackmailed Dr. Portia Robinson to send him there because he wanted to reconnect with Lucas. Longtime GH fans may remember that Lucas and Brad were a married couple before they broke up over Brad's lies about their adopted child.

After his return, Lucas Jones has gradually warmed up to Brad, especially since Sam's death, when he sought out his old friend's shoulder to cry on. Lucas also ditched his blind date to spend time with Brad at the bar. Encouraged, Brad decided to try his luck again with Lucas.

On the Monday, March 3, 2025, episode, Brad and Lucas were at a hotel in Miami, reflecting on their past. They talked about what had gone wrong in their relationship. Brad disclosed that he had tried hard to protect Lucas from getting hurt, but ultimately, he caused him pain.

Conversely, Lucas Jones confessed that the good memories of their past were more painful than the bad ones. However, Brad Cooper was there for him when Sam's death broke him.

A hopeful Brad asked if Lucas was suggesting they get back together, and Lucas kissed him in response. The two later went to their room, prepared for an intimate session, when Brad Cooper pulled away to share a truth with Lucas.

Where does Lucas and Brad's story arc go from their closeness?

After Brad proposed to come clean with Lucas, Lucas asked him to explain in Tuesday's episode. Brad opened up about his blackmail of Portia Robinson by leveraging a professional secret he knew. Brad wanted to tell Lucas about the information he had used for blackmail, but Lucas refused to hear about it.

While Brad accused Lucas of being unable to accept him with his flaws, despite Brad being honest, Lucas pointed out that he couldn't trust Brad because he believed he would never change. This would only lead to more pain for Lucas in the future. Therefore, they decided to break up when Brad realized he had ruined his second chance with Lucas and walked away.

Lucas Jones and Brad Cooper's romantic story appears to have a tragic ending. Stay tuned for upcoming episodes of General Hospital to find out if either of them moves on to new relationships soon.

