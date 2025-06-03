"Lulu lied straight to her son" — General Hospital fans slam Lulu for twisting the truth about Gio as tensions with Dante and Brook Lynn boil over

In the recent episodes of the daytime soap opera, General Hospital, the truth about Gio's birth parents raised tensions in Port Charles. Port Charles is a fictional town located near New York, where the soap opera is set. It is the longest-running soap opera in production in the history of daytime television, having started in 1963.

In the recent episode of General Hospital, when Rocco learned that Gio was his half-brother, he confronted his mother, Lulu. Lulu revealed that she got to know about this after she investigated Gio's identity. She also said that she only did this deep digging when she got to know about Dante's involvement.

Subsequently, several fans of General Hospital took an interest in the revelation and shared their opinions on social media. A fan by the name of Greta Walsh started a discussion post on this topic on June 3, 2025, on the General Hospital Fans - Official page on Facebook.

"Lulu lied straight to her son, saying she investigated Gio's identity for Dante and him. She forgot to mention that she hates Brooklyn and she knew this was great revenge. Lulu made herself look like a hero to Rocco. WOW! She was better off saying nothing at all instead of lying to his face. I hope Dante gives it to Lulu when Rocco leaves the room.I hope he lost what ever respect he had left for her. Disgusting!!!" the post read.

The post emphasized the fact that Lulu did not do the investigation because of her love for her husband, Dante. Instead, she did it out of spite and dislike towards Brook Lynn. Many fans of General Hospital also shared their opinions on how furious they were at Lulu.

On the other hand, some fans of the daytime soap opera commented on how Lulu disliked Brook Lynn and the lengths she went to find the truth about Gio's real parents. They also pointed out that Lulu twisted the story to look good.

Here's everything to know about the current drama on General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital, which aired on June 2, 2025, Rocco confronted his mother, Lulu, about the viral videos of Gio smashing his violin. He questioned whether the videos had any truth to the rumors that Brook Lynn and Dante might be his real parents. Their conversation was cut short when Dante walked in and confirmed that everything Rocco had heard was true.

Dante revealed that, like everyone else, he was also unaware of the truth and the fact that he had a son. Further, Lulu shared that she was the one who did the investigation, and she was going to tell Dante about it. She said that Gio overheard a conversation between Lulu and Lois, where Lulu confronted Lois and asked her to tell the truth to Gio.

In her confession to her son Rocco, Lulu implied that Brook Lynn was aware of Gio being her son, which is not true. Later, Lulu told Rocco that Dante was an amazing father, and she hoped that, with time, Gio could see that too.

Latest episodes of the daytime soap opera General Hospital can be caught on the ABC Network and Hulu.

