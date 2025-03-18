Matthew Atkinson marks six years as Thomas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful 

Matthew Atkinson played Thomas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful for six years, debuting on March 15, 2019. Known for roles in Jane by Design, The Young and the Restless, and CSI, he brought depth to Thomas, a complex and polarizing character. As Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes' son, Thomas struggled with emotional scars, addiction, and a rocky path to redemption while working as a designer at Forrester Creations.

Through the years, he has been surrounded by sensational plots, from his nefarious plans to his attempt at rebuilding the trust of his loved ones and Hope Logan. The complex portrayal by Atkinson has turned Thomas into one of the most engaging characters in the soap, balancing weakness, aspiration, and surprise.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A shift in character development

Atkinson's arrival as Thomas Forrester was a character shift in personality and story direction. Actors who had previously portrayed Thomas, such as Drew Tyler Bell, Adam Gregory, and Pierson Fodé, played him with a more traditional and romantic style. Atkinson's portrayal brought a more nuanced and conflicted element to the character.

During his time on the show, Thomas has been part of several dramatic storylines, such as clashes with his dad, Ridge Forrester, and manipulations with Hope Logan. Some of the most prominent plot points are his bid for custody of his son, Douglas, and occurrences like setting up his stepmother, Brooke Logan, for a false CPS report. These plot points have placed Thomas as a character with varying moral alignments.

Atkinson’s perspective on Thomas

In a 2023 interview with Michael Fairman, Atkinson discussed his portrayal of Thomas, stating,

“I don’t think this guy is a bad guy. He is doing a lot of bad things, but a lot of people can relate to him and the struggles that he is dealing with.”

Atkinson's portrayal shows Thomas' actions stem from his need for validation and his upbringing. This nuanced take has divided viewers—some appreciate the depth, while others question his redemption. His performance keeps Thomas' role dynamic and impactful on the storyline.

What's next for Thomas Forrester

Despite his past scandals, Thomas remains a major player on The Bold and the Beautiful. His current relationship with Hope Logan continues to be one of the main storylines, particularly with their current rekindled romance. Nevertheless, Hope's hesitance to marry has introduced new tensions.

Atkinson's character on the series has been upgraded to recurring status, which has sparked rumors about Thomas' future within the show's storylines. With Hope's current plotline with Carter Walton and possible repercussions for her actions, there is potential for Thomas to return in a way that could redefine current dynamics within the Forrester family.

As Matthew Atkinson celebrates six years as Thomas Forrester, his performance has had a great impact on the direction of the character. His stint on the show continues to spark conversations among viewers and remains a point of interest in the changing narrative of The Bold and the Beautiful.

