Emily O’Brien prepares for Gwen’s Salem return as Theresa’s exit looms on Days of Our Lives

Emily O'Brien is preparing for a dramatic role switch on Days of Our Lives as she gets ready to say goodbye to one character and slide back into another. Theresa Donovan, portrayed by O'Brien since late 2023, will be departing Salem in an emotional goodbye, while Gwen Rizczech returns in July.

Since assuming Theresa's position, O'Brien has been acting out the character's spunky, independent spirit and adding a little of her charm to the part. When Theresa returns to Salem to assist her son, Tate, she is presented with a revelation that will cause her to make a choice that will change her life forever.

With her exit imminent, the viewers are left to speculate about the character's future, and if ever again they will lay eyes on her. Meanwhile, O’Brien’s original Days of Our Lives character, Gwen, is poised for a significant comeback.

Last seen in October 2023, Gwen has been off gallivanting around the world after acquiring Dimitri’s money. Now, with newfound wealth and a different outlook on life, she is set to return to Salem with a new sense of power and purpose.

One farewell and a grand return: Emily O’Brien’s Dual Journey on Days of Our Lives

O’Brien spoke about her personal life and her dual role on Days of Our Lives in an exclusive segment with the Woman's World, published on March 9, 2025. Talking about taking up the role of Theresa, she said:

"It was so bizarre. I was going from Gwen into hair and makeup to get the wig on and change into Theresa. I was nervous, but after I was on camera in full Theresa hair and makeup and did the scenes, they gave me a round of applause."

O'Brien discussed the unique experience of playing two characters consecutively on the same show, highlighting the surreal but thrilling aspect of the role reversal.

"She went off to Alamania and got her hands on Dimitri’s money, and money can change a person. She’s just been swanning around the world, traveling and spending, and when she comes back, she’s a little more refined," she mentioned about returning as Gwen.

She hinted at what viewers can look forward to from Gwen's return, pointing out how her character's new wealth has changed her attitude towards life.

"It’s not a long stay, but it’s pretty emotional. Theresa’s not going back to jail, but she’s going to tie up loose ends and say goodbye," she added.

She gave a glimpse of Theresa's future storyline, assuring that although her visit is short, it will be an emotional goodbye.

As Theresa prepares to say her final goodbyes, Gwen prepares to make new waves in Salem. Having unfinished business with her father, Jack Deveraux, and Xander, Leo, and Dimitri in her history, her return will be sure to stir the pot.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

