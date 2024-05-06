Looking back at Brian Wenzel's career as legendary Australian soap star dies at 94 years

Veteran Australian actor Brian Wenzel, who played Sergeant Frank Gilroy in 940 episodes of the Aussie soap opera A Country Practice, was announced dead at the age of 94 on May 6, 2024. He was due to celebrate his 95th birthday on May 24.

His longtime agent, Jennifer Hennessey, confirmed the news via a statement to ABC News, saying:

"It is with great sadness that we remember the life of beloved Australian actor Brian Wenzel. His iconic and revered performances spanned multiple Australian generations with his wit and humour shining through to the end. A passionate family man and devoted Carlton supporter leaves an irreplaceable mark on the Australian film and television industry."

According to The Sun, Brian Wenzel struggled with poor health and dementia for the last two years of his life, spending his time in an Adelaide nursing home since September 2022. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Linda.

Brian Wenzel starred in A Country Practice for 12 years

Brain Wenzel was one of the greats in the Australian acting industry, with an illustrious career that spanned over 75 years.

According to IMDb, Brian Wenzel was born in Adelaide, Australia on May 24, 1929. He left school at the age of 14 and pursued a career in professional acting when he was 17, with his first role being in a comedy stage play. He appeared in numerous plays, pantomimes, and musicals, including Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, and The Imaginary Invalid.

As per ABC News, he shifted to the small screen in the late 1960s and appeared in more than 2000 hours of Australian TV over his career, including shows like Rove Live, The Young Doctors, Matlock Police, and Neighbors.

He is best known for his role as Sergeant Frank Gilroy in A Country Practice, which ran from 1981 to 1993, till it was canceled by the Seven Network. The show was later picked up for one season by the rival Network Ten with a mostly new cast.

Brian Wenzel was awarded a TV Week Silver Logie award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series for A Country Practice in 1983. He also appeared in Australian films like Caddie and The Odd Angry Shot. One of his final roles was in the crime thriller John Doe: Vigilante as a judge in 2014.

According to ABC News, the legendary actor revealed that he suffered from two mini strokes in 2018 that left him unable to walk unaided. In an interview with New Idea in 2021, he said:

"I got old all of a sudden. I can't work anymore, which I find really frustrating. I have to use a walking frame to get around, so I sold the car. It’s terrible to not be able to walk and I can’t sing anymore, which is terrible. I’m hoping against all hope that I can get it all back again."

Brian Wenzel spent his last months in an Adelaide nursing home, suffering from poor health since 2018. His wife, Linda, told Woman's Day magazine that the actor passed away peacefully on Monday.

