"Lost socks in the dryer" — General Hospital fans mock about missing characters as Charlotte, TJ, and more vanish

The longest-running daytime soap opera, General Hospital, completed its 62nd year on the air this year. The soap opera first aired on April 1, 1963, created by Frank and Doris Hursley. General Hospital is set on a fictional city called Port Charles. The plotline of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the most affluent families, like the Quartermaines, the Webbers, the Spencers, and a few more.

In the recent story arc of the show, several characters left the halls of the General Hospital abruptly. Loyal fans of the show noticed the sudden disappearance of the characters and started discussing it online. A fan by the name of Marcie Feinberg pointed out how characters like TJ, Kevin, and Charlotte disappeared from the show. Marcie started a discussion post on Facebook on May 13, 2025, where they wrote,

"Kevin, TJ, and Charlotte fell into the abyss. Like lost socks in the dryer."

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Marcie Feinberg)

Commenting on the discussion post, fans of General Hospital added other names to the list, joking that they are going to file a missing person's complaint.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Marcie Feinberg)

On the other hand, some fans of General Hospital discussed the whereabouts of characters who left the soap opera.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Marcie Feinberg)

Here's an insight into why, when, and who left General Hospital

TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow)

Actor Tajh Bellow, who portrays TJ Ashford, stepped into the halls of General Hospital in 2018, then made an abrupt exit from the soap in December 2024. Fans suspect his departure after he posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on February 19, 2025, thanking the fans, creators, and others for following his work. Fans also grew suspicious when his name did not appear in the post-credit list of the soap opera.

Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez)

Scarlett Fernandez, who portrays Charlotte Cassadine on the daytime soap opera, is the daughter of Lulu and Luke. The character abruptly left the soap in late 2024. However, Fernandez reprised the character of Charlotte in March 2025. The actor also shared a post on Instagram on March 13, 2025, with a caption that explains her role on the soap opera.

Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom)

Jon Lindstrom introduced the character of Dr. Kevin Collins in 1993, and he has been a recurring character ever since. He was introduced as Ryan Chamberlain's twin; Ryan was a serial killer. Kevin was a complex character who had faced a lot of challenges at Port Charles. The character still appears in a recurring capacity.

However, most recently Kevin was contacted by Laura, who informed him about Esme's kidnapping. Esme is the biological daughter of Ryan, his evil twin brother. He shares a special bond with his niece. He was last seen on the show in December 2024.

Jon Lindstrom has since stepped into a new role. He portrays the role of Joey Armstrong in the newly launched daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates. Joey is a notorious character who owns a casino and also secretly runs an escort agency.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

