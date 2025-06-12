Who was Chris Robinson married to? All about his wife and children as 'General Hospital' star passes away at 86

General Hospital actor Chris Robinson passed away in his sleep on June 9, 2025. His friend and actor MJ Allen announced the news on Facebook on June 10, 2025. Robinson was at his ranch near Sedona, Arizona, at the time and was suffering from heart failure. The actor was 86 years old at the time of his passing.

According to IMDb, Chris Robinson was married four times; his ex-wives are Phyllis Robinson, Sandra S. Canter, Sandra Stace Tennant, and Rhonda Robinson. On April 24, 2011, he married his wife, artist Jacquie Shane-Robinson. The actor has five sons from his previous marriages.

Robinson's friend, MJ Allen, stated that the actor is survived by sons Shane, Coby, Christian, Taylor, Christopher Robinson, Christopher Lance, and adopted son Robb Walker. He had five grandchildren: Ivy, Ava, Davey, Brooks, and Knox.

According to Deadline's June 11, 2025, report, the actor's son, Christopher, released a documentary in 2009 titled Bankrupt by Beanies, which centers on his father's hobby of collecting Beanie Babies. In 2010, Christopher directed another documentary called Bastard: An Illegitimate Film. It was about finding his unknown illegitimate siblings.

Chris Robinson's career explored

Jacklyn Zeman, Chris Robinson & Leslie Charleson attending ABC's "General Hospital" Fan Day - (Image via Getty)

According to Variety's June 11, 2025, report, Chris Robinson began his career in the 1950s as a stuntman in the films Diary of a High School Bride and Beast From Haunted Cave.

Then the actor took on smaller roles in television shows including 12 O'Clock High, The Donna Reed Show, Sea Hunt, Death Valley Days, Gunsmoke, The Fugitive, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Wagon Train, Perry Mason, Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C., Hogan's Heroes, The Streets of San Francisco, Barnaby Jones, CHiPs, Murder She Wrote, Another World, and The Bold and the Beautiful, among others.

Robinson rose to fame in 1978 following his role of Dr. Rick Webber, Laura's adoptive father, in ABC's popular soap opera General Hospital. His character was in the show till 1986 and again in 2002 when Dr. Rick Webber returned. However, the character was murdered by Scotty Baldwin, played by Kin Shriner.

The actor also did a commercial for Vicks Formula 44 cough syrup. He became a household name for his popular catchphrase in the ad. According to Deadline's report, Robinson was fired from the commercial due to a tax evasion scandal. He was replaced by the All My Children actor Peter Bergman.

"I'm not a doctor, but I do play one on TV," Robinson said.

The official X account of ABC's General Hospital shared their condolences on June 11, 2025, thanking the actor for playing the role of Dr. Rick Webber.

"General Hospital's enduring legacy owes a debt of gratitude to Chris Robinson and his portrayal of Dr. Rick Webber. Our hearts go out to his family and friends as they mourn their loss. May he rest in peace," the statement reads.

Chris Robinson last appeared in the 2022 feature film Just for a Week with his wife and actress Jacquie Shane-Robinson.

