"Wishing you all the happiness in the world" — General Hospital fans go head-over-heels as Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom share wedding pics

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom’s wedding made headlines as fans flooded social media with messages of support. The actor and Barbecue Showdown contestant tied the knot in Laguna Beach, California, on May 17, 2025.

After the ceremony and reception photos were posted online, comments began pouring in across platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Burton’s longtime presence on General Hospital as Jason Morgan, combined with the couple’s public appearances earlier this year, made their marriage a major event for soap fans. On the General Hospital Fans - Official Facebook group, one fan said:

General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

The fans reposted the couple's wedding pictures and celebrated the couple’s wedding, wishing them joy and lifelong happiness.

General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

One fan pointed out the church’s appearance, another added celebratory emojis, and one sent well wishes to both Steve and Michelle as a pair.

General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

These fans reacted to how the couple looked in the photos and offered kind words about their future.

General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

Inside Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom’s wedding: Church Vows, ’80s Music, and a Vanilla Cake

Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom officially became husband and wife on May 17, 2025, in Laguna Beach, California. The couple exchanged vows in a private Orthodox church ceremony attended only by immediate family.

The wedding was first reported by People on May 18, and further details have since circulated through fan sites and soap news outlets. The reception was held at Montage Laguna Beach, an oceanfront venue where 45 of their closest friends and family gathered to celebrate.

Michelle wore a custom strapless couture gown designed by Lee Petra Grebenau, which she picked with the help of her daughters, Lilah and Hannah. The color palette for the reception included blush, ivory, and sea glass green, with soft candlelight and florals by Honey Bear Events.

Their first dance was to I Choose You by Forest Blakk, and cocktail hour music featured romantic songs from the 1980s—an intentional nod to the music and films that brought the couple closer when they first met online.

Steve’s son Jack served as one of his groomsmen, while Michelle’s sister Janine was the maid of honor. The couple's five children from previous relationships—Jack, Brooklyn, Makena, Lilah, and Hannah—were all part of the wedding party.

After the reception, guests enjoyed a dinner that included beef tenderloin, and Steve specifically requested the wedding cake to taste like a classic grocery store sheet cake. The final dessert was a vanilla sponge with vanilla cream and fresh berries.

On Sunday, they hosted a brunch before guests departed. The wedding came just four months after Steve proposed in Nashville by recreating the setting of their first meeting. Burton’s General Hospital co-star Jonathan Jackson and his wife Lisa Vultaggio were also part of the wedding party. The newlyweds are now honeymooning in Maui, Hawaii.

Steve Burton’s defining moments as Jason Morgan on General Hospital

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Steve Burton’s run as Jason Morgan spans over three decades and includes some of the most intense storylines in the show’s history.

After a car crash caused by his brother A.J., Jason lost his memory and walked away from the Quartermaine family name. He started calling himself Jason Morgan and began working for Sonny Corinthos as his enforcer. That move defined the rest of his life.

One of his most talked-about decisions was helping Carly raise Michael, even though he wasn’t the biological father. He also stepped up for Elizabeth Webber when she had his child, Jake, and agreed to let Lucky think he was the dad to protect the boy. He later repeated that kind of selflessness when he got himself arrested so he could protect Michael in prison.

Jason’s loyalty to Sonny and his long, complicated love story with Sam McCall are core to his legacy. They’ve survived death, separations, and false identities—including the reveal that Jason had a twin, Drew, who was brainwashed to believe he was Jason.

Through it all, Jason stayed significant with his characteristics, silent, direct, and deadly when needed. Whether fans loved or hated the mob life, they always knew Jason was the one person who never switched sides.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

