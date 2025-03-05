“Not her place” — General Hospital fans call out Lulu for forcing Brook Lynn to tell Dante about their secret child

On General Hospital, the tension around Lulu’s latest decision has stirred a wave of conversation. Many viewers are talking about the way she discovered Brook Lynn’s secret child with Dante and felt the urge to intervene.

Ad

The situation began when Lulu came upon evidence showing that Brook Lynn once became pregnant and then placed the baby up for adoption years ago. Now, Lulu believes Dante needs to know about the child, and she has pressured Brook Lynn to come clean.

Lulu's this move has left fans to question whether she is stepping into private matters. Some argue that Dante deserves every detail about his child, while others think Lulu has gone too far. This debate has rapidly gained attention and continues to dominate fan conversations everywhere.

Ad

Trending

In a General Hospital Facebook fanpage, one viewer wrote that it isn't Lulu's place to tell Dante the truth.

“It’s not her place to tell him about it," a viewer wrote on Facebook.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Some viewers echo the idea that Lulu should step back and let Brook Lynn handle her confession. They see Lulu’s threat as intrusive. Several viewers voiced frustrations, pointing out that Lulu only recently returned from her coma and should be focusing on her own life.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Critics of Lulu also mention that she doesn’t appear to be devoting much time to her own responsibilities, which rubs them the wrong way.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

In contrast, some fans believe Lulu is doing the right thing. They feel Dante is entitled to know if he has another son out there and would be upset if he remained in the dark.

Ad

These viewers blame Brook Lynn for keeping him unaware for so long. A few also suggest that Brook Lynn might have done the same thing if the roles had been switched.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Meanwhile, certain individuals suggest both Lulu and Brook Lynn bear blame in this. They say Brook Lynn should have told Dante sooner, but they also believe Lulu is being too forceful by digging into confidential files.

Ad

Many comment that Lulu’s approach is damaging to multiple families. They see no reason to rush this disclosure when the child is already with an adoptive family, or at least not without careful steps.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (t (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Recent developments of the General Hospital

The story behind Brook Lynn’s hidden pregnancy has been building for a while. She was a teen when she discovered she was expecting Dante’s child, but she decided to keep quiet out of fear.

Ad

She ultimately put the baby up for adoption without revealing anything to Dante or most of Port Charles. Only a small circle knew about it, and Lois Cerullo eventually confirmed the child’s existence to Martin Grey, whose notes fell into Lulu’s hands.

Lulu uncovered the files and confronted Brook Lynn, insisting Dante has every right to know he has another kid.

Ad

Brook Lynn tried to defend her actions by pointing out her age at the time and how complicated the situation was. Lulu’s stance is if Brook Lynn won’t share the truth, she will.

As the storyline progresses, viewers are waiting to see if there will be a search for this lost child, who is Gio. The adoption records appear incomplete, which might slow down any reunion. Dante will likely need a moment to process things once it all comes out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback