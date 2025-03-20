Robert Scott Wilson praises AlexAnn Hopkins as she exits Days of Our Lives

Only five months into her stay in Salem, AlexAnn Hopkins concluded her time as Joy Wesley on Days of Our Lives. She was last seen on the episode aired on March 19, 2025, ending what turned out to be a short but not forgettable stint.

She arrived on the show as the daughter of characters Nancy and Craig Wesley, and Joy returned to town with aspirations to become a star in the acting business.

She was soon caught in a romance and lie web, specifically with Alex Kiriakis, portrayed by Robert Scott Wilson. Her scheme ran out of control when she became pregnant but opted to conceal it, eventually choosing to depart from Salem.

Despite her departure, which left fans with unanswered questions, Robert Scott Wilson said in a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest that Hopkins' experience on the show was one he would not soon forget.

In the interview published on March 19, 2025, he praised her talent, professionalism, and natural ability to work with actors on the set of Days of Our Lives.

"I just liked the spontaneity of our scenes together. We always had a really good rapport, even if we didn’t get to rehearse as much as we would have liked to," Wilson said.

Robert Scott Wilson on AlexAnn Hopkins's exit on Days of Our Lives

Hopkins' character, Joy, left Salem in dramatic style, sneaking out of town secretly pregnant, possibly with Alex's child. However, before leaving the town, she lied to Alex and Stephanie that medical tests had confirmed she was not pregnant. Though her story was interrupted, Wilson believes there's still potential for more.

Speaking about Hopkins's exit on Days of Our Lives in the interview with Soap Opera Digest, the actor said:

"She was fantastic. She is fantastic. I’m sure they’ll revisit that story sooner or later. I’m not sure when, but AlexAnn was really, really great. The amount [of material] that we did have together, I think she really showed up and always did really great work."

Wilson expressed his admiration for Hopkins' talent, emphasizing her strong performances despite her short time on the show.

Hopkins' exit was a surprise to Wilson, who felt that there was still much more to be revealed about their characters. Fans also believed that her pregnancy plot twist had set up a longer story, so her exit was an even greater shock. Wilson, however, hopes that the story will be resumed someday.

"I don’t know all the ins and outs. We didn’t get to really dig into it personally that much, but AlexAnn is part of the fabric here, and there’s a whole lot of story that’s left to be told.", He added.

Wilson teased that Joy's exit might not be permanent and that the storyline still has room to grow.

Since Joy departed the city in silence, speculation was already underway about whether she would ever return. Her final episode, in which she called to tell her mom she was heading back to New York, kept it open-ended enough to remain hopeful.

At the center of her story is the question surrounding her pregnancy. Alex remains in the dark, and given the chances of a child here, there is always a likelihood that Joy returns with an enormous bombshell.

Wilson himself said that Alex would have possibly wondered if Joy was lying to her, but he never quite got the full scale of things on Days of Our Lives.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

