"She leads with her heart" — General Hospital fans praise Lois for her recent plotline portrayal and that emotional hug with Sonny

In the current storyline of General Hospital, the character of Lois Cerullo has been facing some backlash for keeping a secret from her daughter, Brook Lynn, about the son she gave up at the time of birth (Gio). Brook Lynn got pregnant in her teens with Dante Falconeri, but she decided not to reveal this to anyone, including Dante, and give the child up for adoption immediately after birth.

In the recent episode of General Hospital that aired on May 28, 2025, Olivia confronted Lois about keeping the truth about their grandson, Gio, from everyone. The two got into a heated argument over the fact that Lois did not want Brook's life to be like Olivia's, as she, too, became a mother at a young age.

On a discussion post on Facebook, a fan by the name of Marcia Brown commented,

"I have always loved Lois! She leads with her heart. She would rather ask for forgiveness than permission when she thinks she's right. As a mother & grandmother I felt every one of her tears. Olivia needs to take a breath or have a stiff drink."

Comments by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Gethro Dorcent)

Marcia commented on a discussion post started by Gethro Dorcent on Facebook on May 29, 2025, where Gethro wrote:

"Whew! Give Lois an Emmy, a cannoli, and a nap because that woman’s been carrying the emotional weight of the entire borough of Brooklyn AND Port Charles. 💅............... And just like that, Lois crumbles into his arms—because finally, someone sees her heart, not just her secrets. 💔Honestly, this whole scene gave Goodfellas meets Full House and I’m not mad at it."

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Gethro Dorcent)

Many fans of the General Hospital took an interest in the post and commented on it about the scene, and how Sonny comforted her:

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Gethro Dorcent)

On the other hand, some fans of General Hospital made comments about how the soap opera is back with amazing storylines, and also appreciated the acting of the characters on the soap:

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Gethro Dorcent)

Everything to know about Lois Cerullo and her current story arc on General Hospital

Lois Cerullo is a fictional character portrayed by Rena Sofer on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character of Lois was introduced in 1993 by Rena herself. Lois is a complex character who has been at the center of several story arcs.

Currently, she has been targeted by almost everyone for hiding the truth about Gio, her grandson.

After Gio revealed the truth about his parents being Brook Lynn and Dante at the Nurses' Ball, everyone was shocked. Later, Brook Lynn, Dante, and Olivia confronted Lois for lying to them about Gio.

Lois felt hopeless, she felt as if everything came crashing down on her. However, later, Sonny comes to her and comforts her while everyone is upset with her.

As Sonny was the one who paid for Gio's music lesson, he asked Lois if that was a way for them to bond. She reveals that it was the closest she could have brought the family together.

She exclaims that she feels guilty as her daughter and her best friend (Olivia) may never forgive her for this. Later, Sonny pulls her in for a comforting and emotional hug.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

