"She needs a juicy storyline!" - General Hospital fans rally for Maxie to get a compelling arc beyond Deception drama

Maxie Jones, portrayed by Kirsten Storms, has been a significant character in the ABC daytime drama General Hospital. She was introduced on the show as the daughter of Frisco and Felicia Jones. Throughout her tenure on the show, her narrative has been full of emotional ups and downs.

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Maxie Jones faced multiple challenges as she grew up. She survived a heart transplant in the past and suffered from losses, family drama, and a broken heart. Her complicated love life had been a major aspect of her character.

Maxie Jones was an important player at the fashion company Deception. However, her situation worsened when she was tricked by Brook Lynn, her business partner. She started having financial troubles in the show when Tracy Quartermaine took over the company.

Despite her personal and professional struggles, she balanced work and motherhood, becoming a fan favorite.

Despite being one of the most popular characters in Port Charles, Maxie does not have a major storyline of her own. While addressing Maxie Jones' current narrative on General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the character. Viewers stated that they would like to see Maxie in a major storyline.

A fan named Donna Korz posted on Facebook, saying that Maxie deserves a storyline of her own instead of running Deception and settling disputes. Several fans agreed and commented that they find Maxie's character good enough to have a narrative of her own. Viewers rallied for Maxie to get a compelling story arc.

One fan, going by the name Melissa McCoy Hughes, commented below the post, saying that Maxie needs a juicy storyline:

"I totally agree. She needs a juicy storyline!"

A post made by a fan, saying that Maxie needs a juicy storyline (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented below the post and shared similar sentiments about Maxie's character. Viewers rallied for Maxie and expressed their desire to see more of her character on the show.

While a netizen stated that she finds Maxie's character great, other viewers agreed and said that Maxie looks healthy and is back to being a fashionista again.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers vouched for Maxie's character while demanding her on-screen presence to be increased. While a fan stated that a wedding would be fun for Maxie's storyline, another viewer wrote that her character needs to be shown more and given more time in a family setting with kids and other activities.

Fans rally for Maxie to get a compelling story arc (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital, the significant characters of the show assembled to pay tribute to Monica by honoring the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Center.

In a dramatic twist, Tracy Quartermaine intervened and shared some bad news. Although Tracy said that Monica was too sick to attend the event, the Quartermaine family still decided to go on with the celebration.

Laura engaged in a discussion with Curtis about the mystery donor. On the other hand, Alexis confronted Sonny and said that she had seen his name on Diane Miller's paperwork.

Despite having a turbulent history with Monica, it was revealed that Sonny donated out of respect.

As the celebration continued at the hospital, Laura started giving a heartfelt speech about Monica's legacy. It was a proud moment for everyone. However, the dynamics changed when Lucy stormed into the venue with Sidwell.

In a shocking turn of events, everyone felt uncomfortable about Sidwell's growing influence when Lucy announced that Sidwell would be the only sponsor of the 2025 Nurses Ball.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Sonny shared a private moment with Anna, where they talked about Robin and Stone Cates. Anna kissed Sonny on his cheek and told him that it was on behalf of Robin.

It was an emotional moment that highlighted Sonny's lasting connections and how much the hospital had meant to him all these years.

Later, in General Hospital, Carly and her daughter, Donna, went to pay tribute to Bobbie Spencer at the hospital's memorial wall. From the hospital, they headed towards the chapel to pray for Michael Corinthos, who was still in the process of recovering.

When Sonny joined them, he engaged in an emotional conversation with Carly. Sonny provided Carly with some reassurance and said that he hoped for Michael's speedy recovery. Despite their past struggles, Sonny and Carly established a strong bond as they wished for Michael's future.

With all the drama that is unraveling in the show's storyline, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

