Soap veteran actor Mark Dobies passes away at 65

Mark Dobies, an American actor known for his roles as Daniel Colson on One Life to Live and Dr. Noah Chase on Guiding Light, passed away on March 11, 2025, at the age of 65. Mark was born on April 3, 1959, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He passed away in Dunellen, New Jersey.

Dobies began his career in the entertainment industry in 1997, when he appeared in the drama series Fame L.A. His daytime fans can catch a glance of him in popular productions such as Just Shoot Me!, Profiler, Home Improvement, Melrose Place, CSI: Miami, Everybody Loves Raymond, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Nash Bridges, and Gossip Girl.

After the actor's death, fans took to social media to express their grief. A netizen wrote:

"Loved him... One of the nicest guys in person. Rest in peace Mark. Prayers for all your loved ones."

Exploring Mark Dobies' life and career

Besides featuring in multiple films and television shows, Mark Dobies had a passion for acting in theatre. The major highlight of his career in theatre arrived in 2004, where he played Bruce Niles in the off-Broadway revival of The Normal Heart at The Public Theatre, in New York City. His experience of acting on stage helped him strengthen his acting portfolio.

In the theatre production, he co-starred with actors Billy Warlock, Richard Bekins, and Raul Esparza. Billy Warlock had appeared in General Hospital and Days of Our Lives while Raul Esparza had appeared in Law & Order: SVU.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest that released on May 20, 2004, Dobies opened up about the reaction of the audience at that time. He stated:

"It's mind-boggling how well it has been received, but it's a fabulous cast, and it's so well written. Candice Bergen came to see it; so did Joel Grey. There has't been much advertising, but the word of mouth has been incredible."

In the interview, when he was asked about his experience in acting in soap operas, specifically as Daniel on One Life to Live, the actor commented:

"They offered me a juicy role, and playing across from Hillary (B. Smith, Nora) right now is great. It's picking up; it's a lot of work for a recurring role. I'm having a good time."

Beyond his roles in daytime soaps and television shows, he has also appeared in films such as In My Sister's Shadow and Haskett's Chance. During the later phase of his life, the actor competed in triathlons. He then turned to sports, with the motivation to help others with their fitness aspirations.

Since the actor was born in Philadelphia, he had a lifelong passion for his hometown football team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Being an athlete himself, he was able to go to Delaware Valley College (Delaware Valley University) on a football scholarship.

Mark Dobies, along with his teammates, brought the first victory to their school in 1980 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Football Championship.

Mark had three children, named Francesca, Olivia, and Robert with his ex-wife, Linda Hill. Along with his wife and kids, his family consisted of his mother, Suzanne, and siblings Paul and Sandy.

With the saddening news about Mark Dobies' death, daytime fans have presented condolences to the actor's family in this difficult time.

