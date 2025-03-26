"That would drive Phyllis even more crazy" - The Young and the Restless fans speculate a shocking romance twist between Daniel, Sharon, and Tessa

In the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless, Sharon struggled with her emotions and confided in Daniel about her complex feelings towards Phyllis. They bonded during their kidnapping, but Sharon was not sure if they could move forward by keeping the past behind them.

When Daniel asked Sharon about how she was coping, Sharon wondered if their kidnapper wanted her and Phyllis to find common ground. Sharon said that she no longer hated Phyllis. She also hoped their experience could help her repair her bond with Daniel. It seemed that Sharon and Daniel were growing closer.

On the other hand, Daniel met Tessa at the bar, and a conversation sparked between them. He was surprised to find out that Tessa had blonde hair. Tessa told him he looked like he needed to talk to someone. As they discussed Sharon, it seemed that Daniel found comfort in Tessa as they developed a warm bond.

The latest developments in the storyline revealed that Daniel could end up in a relationship with either Sharon or Tessa. The relationship dynamics could become even more complicated if romance were to spark between Sharon and Daniel or Tessa and Daniel.

Shocked by the current ongoings, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the romance twist. Considering the turn of events, viewers also speculated that this would "drive Phyllis even more crazy" because Daniel was her son and Sharon was her past enemy. A fan, going by the name Melissa Williams, posted:

"Are they setting up Daniel and Tessa or Daniel and Sharon... It's kinda hard to tell. Also remember it's a soap, so Sharon getting Daniel wouldn't be shocking at all. Plus that would drive Phyllis even more crazy."

A post made by a fan about the romance twist between Daniel, Sharon, and Tessa (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several other fans commented under the post, expressing doubts about whether the showrunners would pair Daniel and Sharon together. One viewer expressed her opinion about the situation, stating that she would love to see Daniel and Tessa together, as they would make a cute couple.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Some fans also posted their speculations about who Daniel might end up with in the following episodes. While a netizen commented that Sharon was way too old for Daniel, another viewer stated that she disliked both Tessa and Daniel, and they should leave after getting together.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, Sharon and Phyllis engaged in an honest but awkward conversation about their kidnapping at Crimson Lights. They were relieved to be safe, but they discussed that the emotional scars were beyond repair.

While Sharon remembered the times they had spent fighting against each other, Phyllis wondered if their relationship had ever been anything except hatred. They agreed that their emotions might not disappear immediately, but things could change.

Sharon took Phyllis to Chancellor Park, attempting to start a new journey. They admitted that their rivalry had taken several years of their lives. Sharon was ready for a change, as she wanted to start afresh by keeping the past behind. However, Phyllis was unsure whether she could let go of her feelings, but she agreed to try.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Lily met Victor at the Newman ranch, where he revealed that his investigation uncovered shocking details about Damian and Dumas. Victor told Lily that Dumas had been giving information to Damian for several months, trying to include himself in the affairs of the Winters family.

Victor warned Lily to be extremely cautious, as Damian's connection to Dumas could be dangerous. Although Lily appreciated Victor's warning, she asked him what he wanted in return. When Victor told her he was looking out for her, Lily realized that she needed to take action before Damian gained more control.

Lily told Devon at Crimson Lights about Damian's interest in Winters Inc. Devon became uneasy after figuring out that their suspicions about Damian were correct. When Lily asked Devon to be cautious, he agreed, even though they knew nothing about Dumas' plan.

Later, on The Young and the Restless, Sally suspected Billy of having connections with Dumas. When she confronted Billy about the calls he received from Dumas, she remembered that she had worked with one of his associates in Los Angeles. Aware of Dumas' reputation, she was surprised he was called Billy.

Billy downplayed the entire situation and said that Dumas was interested in Abbott Communications. However, Sally was not convinced. She sensed that Billy was hiding something. She pushed him for answers, but Billy avoided answering her questions. Lastly, Sally warned Billy that Dumas had a hidden agenda.

With relationship dynamics at stake and shocking secrets surfacing, fans await to witness what happens next on the CBS daytime drama. Additionally, with the latest developments in the storyline, viewers are eager to find out whether romance sparks between Daniel, Sharon, and Tessa.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

