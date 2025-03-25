The Young and the Restless recap (March 25, 2025): Phyllis and Sharon connect while Victor warns Lily and Sally questions Billy’s intentions

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on March 25, 2025, Sharon and Phyllis had an unexpected conversation about their shared trauma, struggling with emotions they weren’t ready to face. Victor warned Lily about Damian and Dumas, raising concerns about their true motives.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sally questioned Billy’s connection to Dumas, but he downplayed it, making her even more suspicious. Phyllis wrestled with her emotions while Sharon urged her to let go of past hatred. Victor kept digging into Dumas’ plans, and Billy found himself trapped in a growing web of lies.

Ad

Trending

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Sharon and Phyllis reflect on their past

On The Young and the Restless, at Crimson Lights, Sharon and Phyllis had an honest but awkward conversation about their kidnapping. Even though they were relieved to be safe, both women knew the emotional scars were beyond repair. Phyllis was anxious about how much their captor knew about them, while Sharon noted how much time they had spent tearing each other down.

Ad

Phyllis wondered if their relationship had ever been anything but hate. Sharon admitted that strong emotions like that didn’t just disappear but could change. Unsure how to handle her feelings, Phyllis listened as Sharon suggested they learn from their past instead of trying to erase it.

Sharon took her to Chancellor Park to aim at the beginning of a new journey where they admitted their rivalry had consumed years of their lives, with Nick playing a bigger role than they had realized. While Sharon was ready for change, Phyllis wasn’t sure she could let go. Still, she agreed to try.

Ad

Later at Society on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis admitted she was struggling with bottled-up emotions. Sharon assured her that healing would take time and encouraged small steps. By the end of the night, they toasted to their fresh start and an uncertain future. Their past couldn’t be erased overnight, but for the time being, they had found common ground.

Ad

Victor warns Lily about Dumas

At the Newman Ranch on The Young and the Restless, Lily met with Victor and quickly sensed he had important news. He revealed that his investigation uncovered troubling details about Damian and Dumas, revealing their interest in Winters Inc. wasn’t innocent.

Victor explained that Dumas had been feeding Damian information for months, trying to insert himself into the Winters family’s affairs. He asked Lily to be cautious, as Damian’s connection to Dumas could be dangerous.

Ad

Though Lily appreciated the warning, she was wary of Victor’s motives and asked what he wanted in return, and he insisted he was looking out for her. As she processed the news, Lily realized she needed to act before Damian gained more control.

At Crimson Lights, Lily told Devon about Victor’s warning, revealing that Damian had been gathering information on Winters Inc. long before Nate’s offer. Devon was uneasy, realizing their suspicions about Damian were right.

Ad

Lily stressed the need for caution since Damian wasn’t working alone. Devon agreed, and even though they didn’t know Dumas’ plan, it was clear that Winters Inc. was his target.

Ad

Sally grows suspicious of Billy’s connection to Dumas

At Billy’s house on The Young and the Restless, Sally confronted him about calls from Dumas. She was surprised, remembering she had worked with one of his associates in Los Angeles. Knowing Dumas’ reputation, she found it suspicious that he was contacting Billy.

Billy downplayed it, saying Dumas was interested in Abbott Communications, but Sally wasn’t convinced. She pointed out that Jack had already provided funding, so more investors weren’t required.

Ad

Sensing that Billy was hiding something, Sally pushed him for answers, but he dodged her questions. Later, he admitted Dumas wanted to discuss Victor’s past dealings. Though Billy claimed it wasn’t serious, Sally warned him that Dumas always had a hidden agenda.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the show's new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback