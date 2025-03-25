The Young and the Restless recap (March 24, 2025): Nick forces a confrontation, while Victor targets Aristotle Dumas

In the episode of CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on March 24, 2025, Phyllis struggled with the trauma of her kidnapping and was haunted by nightmares. Nick and Summer visited her at her hotel, urging her to talk. Even though she was hesitant, she admitted to feeling conflicted about the bond she formed with Sharon during their ordeal.

Sharon also wrestled with her emotions, confiding in Daniel about her complicated feelings toward Phyllis. Their forced alliance had changed things, but she wasn’t sure if they could truly move forward. Nick later pushed her and Phyllis to talk about their shared trauma.

Meanwhile, Victor investigated Aristotle Dumas with Michael Baldwin’s help. He uncovered an old rivalry and grew suspicious of Aristotle’s motives. As Jabot planned to acquire Glissade, Victor hinted at a bigger scheme that could shake Genoa City’s business world.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, March 24, 2025

Phyllis faces her demons

At the beginning of The Young and the Restless episode, Phyllis woke up from a nightmare about the psychiatric facility. When Nick and Summer came to check on her, the knock at the door scared her even more. She presented as if everything was alright, but Nick urged her to accept help.

Phyllis snapped that she never asked for it. When he mentioned Sharon was also struggling, Phyllis grew more upset. Overwhelmed, she admitted that saving each other’s lives had changed things, leaving her confused about her feelings.

Sharon and Daniel reflect on the past

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Daniel asked Sharon how she was coping. She admitted she was better but still unsettled. She wondered if their kidnapper had wanted her and Phyllis to find common ground.

Sharon no longer hated Phyllis but still had mixed emotions. She hoped the experience could help repair her bond with Daniel. He, too, reflected on his struggles, especially supporting Lucy after her mother’s death.

Nick forces a confrontation

Nick set up a meeting between Sharon and Phyllis at Crimson Lights, believing they needed to talk. Phyllis hesitated but agreed, knowing only Sharon could understand her pain.

As they spoke, both admitted the ordeal had changed them. Sharon suggested moving forward, but Phyllis doubted it. She warned the talk could turn ugly, and Sharon said she was ready. Nick and Summer watched, unsure if it would bring healing or more conflict.

Victor sets his sights on Aristotle Dumas

At the Athletic Club on The Young and the Restless, Victor met Michael to discuss their corporate investigation. Michael reported that spies were gathering intel on Glissade’s merger with Jabot, but Victor was more focused on Aristotle Dumas.

Michael said Dumas had no real ties to Winters Enterprises, but Victor disagreed. He recalled Dumas’s history of striking strategically before disappearing.

Suspecting Dumas had plans for Genoa City, Victor ordered Michael to dig deeper, convinced this was more than just business.

Billy and Sally discuss Phyllis’ state of mind

At Billy’s house, he and Sally opened up about their past. Billy assured her he had no secrets and mentioned that Phyllis had thanked him for saving her. Sally understood their bond but worried about Phyllis. Billy admitted he was concerned, especially since the kidnapper was still out there whereas, Sally hoped it was over.

Fans can watch the new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.

