The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 18, 2025): Hope confronts Ridge, Brooke makes a plea, and Carter struggles with guilt

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on February 18, 2025, tensions ran high at Forrester Creations as Ridge confronted Hope and Carter about the company. Hope stood firm, insisting Ridge was no longer in control, while Carter’s guilt was obvious.

Meanwhile, Brooke admitted to Katie that Ridge didn’t deserve to be pushed out and started questioning if Hope had manipulated Carter. At the Forrester mansion, Steffy, Taylor, and Zende debated Brooke’s true motives. While Taylor hoped she regretted the takeover, Steffy believed she only cared about her family’s power. Later, Brooke surprised Katie by reconsidering her stance.

Hope accused Ridge of insecurity and ignoring Brooke’s contributions, but he warned her that everything she had gained was unstable. After their fight, Brooke urged Ridge to come home, leaving their future uncertain.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Hope stands firm as Ridge challenges her authority

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope walked in on a tense moment between Ridge and Carter. Ridge reminded her that the company once belonged to his family and accused her of manipulating Carter into betraying the Forresters.

Hope defended their leadership, insisting Ridge and Steffy had created a toxic environment. Despite Ridge’s warning that her success wouldn’t last, Hope remained confident that she and Carter were the future of Forrester.

Carter, however, looked uneasy. While he reassured Hope of their partnership, Ridge pointed out his misery, hinting that he was starting to regret his choices. Hope, sensing his hesitation, tried to keep Carter focused on their vision.

Steffy refuses to believe Brooke has a conscience

At the Forrester mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy insisted that Brooke only cared about herself. Taylor believed Brooke was feeling guilty about the takeover, and Zende agreed, thinking she was struggling with her decision. But Steffy dismissed them, convinced Brooke was just upset over losing Ridge.

The conversation soon shifted to reclaiming Forrester. Steffy was determined to take back control, whether through legal action, Daphne’s influence, or manipulating Carter into changing his mind. Taylor suggested Ridge might persuade Carter, giving Steffy a glimmer of hope.

Brooke makes an emotional plea to Ridge

After arguing with Hope, Ridge ran into Brooke, who pulled him aside. She joked about his presence at Forrester, but Ridge was still bitter over her role in the takeover. Brooke insisted she only took the CEO position to reach Carter and promised to step down if Ridge returned.

She reminded Ridge that she was still the woman he loved and begged him to come home. Ridge didn’t respond right away, but her words affected him, setting up another twist in their ongoing love story.

Hope and Carter share a tense moment

In the main office, Hope tried to comfort Carter, insisting they couldn’t let Ridge shake their confidence. But Carter stayed silent, lost in doubt. Hope kissed him, hoping to reassure him, but a tear slipped down her cheek. Over her shoulder, Carter’s troubled face hinted that his loyalty and the takeover were starting to crack.

As The Bold and the Beautiful episode ended, tensions were at their peak. Hope refused to give up power, Ridge wouldn’t back down, and Carter was stuck in the middle. With shifting alliances and rising emotions, Forrester Creations was ready to explode.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

