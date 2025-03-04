The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 3, 2025): Series of heartbreaks and betrayals continue, with Hope and Steffy emotionally devastated

In the recent episodes of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on March 3, 2025, Luna broke down in Finn’s arms after he told her about her paternity, struggling to understand who she was and how her past choices had led her to such a dark place. At the same time, Steffy tried to process the shocking news, while Taylor begged her to leave Finn to protect her children.

Ad

At Forrester Creations, Hope secretly watched Carter and Daphne share a kiss, leading to a tense confrontation. Carter felt guilty, while Daphne thought about leaving Los Angeles for good.

The episode was filled with heartache, betrayal, and tough choices as everyone faced the fallout of long-buried secrets.

Ad

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Monday, March 3, 2025

Luna learns the truth that Finn is her father

At Bill’s house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna broke down as she told Finn that she sometimes wondered if her life would have been different with a father figure.

She shared painful memories of her chaotic childhood, with a mother who was often absent and focused on partying. Luna explained how she escaped into fantasy worlds to cope with her loneliness.

Ad

Luna said she was under house arrest, and Bill had saved her life when she nearly lost herself in prison. Finn gently told Luna that her instincts had been right all along, that Tom was not her father. Finn looked into Luna’s eyes and said, “It’s me, I’m your father.”

Ad

Steffy’s world crumbles as Taylor urges her to leave Finn

At the cliff house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy broke down as she tried to deal with the truth that Luna was Finn’s daughter. Taylor tried to comfort her but warned that this new family connection could be dangerous.

She reminded Steffy that Sheila, Finn’s biological mother, had already tried to kill her, and now Luna had shown signs of unstable behavior.

Ad

Taylor argued that Finn was unintentionally bringing trouble into Steffy’s life. She worried that Hayes might inherit Sheila’s "crazy genes" and told Steffy she needed to protect her children by leaving Finn.

But Steffy refused to run away. She trusted Finn and believed Luna wouldn’t hurt them if she never found out the truth.

Ad

Hope catches Carter and Daphne in a compromising moment

At Forrester Creations, Hope looked through the office door and saw Daphne kiss Carter. She was shocked as she watched Daphne confess her long-time feelings for him.

Carter, feeling guilty about his past mistakes, admitted he thought he was making the right choices but now wasn’t so sure.

Daphne said she should leave Los Angeles and go back to Paris because she thought staying would only make things harder for Carter. He agreed, but it was clear he felt torn. After saying goodbye, Daphne left a small bag with her scent behind. Carter picked it up and held it, lost in thought.

Ad

When Hope came back, she saw him holding the bag and slammed the door. She demanded to know what happened with Daphne, setting up a heated argument that could destroy their relationship.

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 26 to March 7, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback