The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from June 24 to 28, 2024

The last week of The Bold and the Beautiful ended with some crazy moments, like Sheila finding out a big secret, Steffy talking to Ridge, and Finn dropping a bombshell. Ridge surprised everyone by proposing Brooke as co-CEO; Steffy was caught off guard; and Sheila put Deacon to the test.

Meanwhile, Brooke's choice at work bothered Steffy, and Katie opened up to Bill about her conflicting feelings. Sheila was mad about Steffy's impact on Finn, and things got even more heated between Katie and Poppy on The Bold and the Beautiful. Sheila made it clear that she's not someone to mess with. Hope is in for a surprise when Thomas shares news of his engagement to Paris.

Ridge and Steffy get back together with Douglas, while Hope tries to convince Thomas to give their relationship another shot. Deacon and Sheila offer Tom another opportunity to pursue his dream. Luna discovers secrets from her mother's past, leading to a debate between Steffy and Hope about Thomas. Ridge talks to Thomas about what's next for him, and Poppy gets a surprising wake-up call.

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful episodes set to release from June 24 to June 28, 2024

Monday, June 24, 2024: Hope is blindsided by Thomas’s good news

The week on The Bold and the Beautiful will start with a surprise for Hope when Thomas drops some unexpected good news on her. It catches her off guard and could throw a wrench in their relationship and plans. Thomas’s announcement suggests big changes are on the horizon, whether in his job or personal life, catching Hope off guard.

The surprise got Hope reevaluating everything—her feelings, her plans, and especially her relationship with Finn. With Thomas popping the question to Paris, it's made her question if Finn is the one she should be chasing after. It's shaping up to be a week of emotional ups and downs as Hope navigates this twist.

Tuesday, June 25, 2024: Ridge and Steffy reunite with Douglas

Ridge and Steffy have a sweet moment reuniting with Douglas, which brings some happiness and normalcy back into their lives during all the family drama on The Bold and the Beautiful. However, things get a little tense when Hope asks Thomas to give their relationship another shot.

Hope is going through it, trying to navigate the messy relationships between her, Thomas, and their families. Today is a rollercoaster of happy and tense moments, showing how tangled their lives are. Ridge and Steffy reuniting with Douglas brings a sense of hope and healing, but there's still drama brewing behind the scenes.

Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Deacon and Sheila give Tom a second chance at fulfilling his dream

During the middle of the week, Deacon and Sheila decide to give Tom another shot at pursuing his dream, which could make a difference for him. This choice shows that they might be changing their views and wanting to help Tom in new ways.

This new twist in the story of The Bold and the Beautiful adds some excitement and hope for Tom as he pursues his dreams. The day is full of possibilities as Tom deals with this unexpected chance that could change his life.

Thursday, June 27, 2024: Luna realizes that there may be more to her mother’s past than she’s previously revealed

Luna stumbles upon some shocking information about her mom's past, unearthing buried secrets that hint at a hidden history for Poppy Nozawa. As Luna digs deeper, she finds out information that could change how she sees her family and herself on The Bold and the Beautiful.

While Steffy and Hope are at odds over Hope meddling in Thomas's life, tensions are rising between them. Their argument shines a light on the ongoing conflicts and rivalries that fuel the drama, showing how delicate relationships can be within their group. Luna's find uncovers family secrets on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Friday, June 28, 2024: Ridge queries Thomas about his future

At the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge has a chat with Thomas about what he wants to do next in life. Ridge's questions make Thomas think about his future, which could have a big impact on his career and personal life. This talk could be a game-changer as Thomas considers his goals and decides on his next move.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Poppy has a wake-up call that makes her reassess her life. The day is all about reflecting and making tough choices as Thomas and Poppy both come to terms with where they're at and what changes they need to make. This could lead to some interesting new paths for them both.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on YouTube TV, Paramount+, CTV's website, the CBS website, or check your TV Guide listings.