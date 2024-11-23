The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from November 25 to 29, 2024

The last week on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful was filled with romance, tension, and unexpected twists. Will and Electra's connection grew stronger, making their relationship more important during the growing problems. At the same time, Carter and Hope worked together on a risky plan and Ridge tried to find answers by focusing on Finn, hoping to discover some game-changing truths.

As friendships were put to the test, Steffy had to choose between supporting her family and questioning Carter's intentions. Ridge struggled with Carter's opinions about the future of Forrester Creations, while Brooke found out something shocking that left her upset. The week finished with Remy secretly getting closer to Electra, hinting at potential trouble for her future.

This week, The Bold and the Beautiful is expected to bring more drama as secrets and betrayals put relationships at Forrester Creations in danger. Brooke's surprising news deeply affects Ridge, causing a heated confrontation. Electra meets up with Remy, which brings up old mysteries from her past, and Hope deals with emotional problems like never before.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from November 25 to 29, 2024

Monday, November 25: Dangerous reunion

The week on The Bold and the Beautiful starts with Electra Pryce running into an old friend, Remy, during a regular day in Los Angeles. Their reunion hints at unresolved issues and a dangerous undertone.

Meanwhile, Ridge is caught off guard when Brooke tells him a shocking secret about Hope and Carter’s plan against Forrester Creations. The revelation turns Ridge’s disbelief into anger, setting the stage for a major fallout.

Tuesday, November 26: Confessions and intrigue

Electra finally tells Ivy the true reason she left her previous life behind and moved to Los Angeles. However, her revelation leaves Ivy more puzzled than reassured. Meanwhile, Remy cleverly tricks Deacon, making him curious and pulling him into his mysterious plans. Ridge feels betrayed when he learns about Carter's involvement in the secret Brooke revealed.

Wednesday, November 27: Legal maneuvers and emotional turmoil

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge takes action by hiring a famous lawyer, Justin Barber, to deal with the mess caused by Carter's alleged betrayal.

As legal strategies are set in motion, Brooke's disclosure to Ridge about Hope and Carter’s plan leaves Hope heartbroken. The mother-daughter bond might be strained, and Hope has a hard time accepting what she thinks is Brooke's betrayal.

Thursday, November 28: Special programming break

The Bold and the Beautiful will not air today due to CBS's coverage of NFL football. Fans will have to wait for more drama as the week winds down

Friday, November 29: Yet another break

The show will take another break as CBS airs college football. While the drama is paused, fans are left to speculate about the ripple effects of this week’s revelations and confrontations.

With Brooke's disclosure, Electra's hidden past, and Ridge's quest for justice, this week promises to be one filled with high stakes and emotional intensity.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

