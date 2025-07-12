The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Luna presumed dead, Hope pleads with Liam, and Li hides a shocking truth

The weekly preview of The Bold and the Beautiful will be full of life-and-death situations as two major characters are left with dire futures after last week's mayhem from the shooting.

Ad

Luna Nozawa will be presumed dead and send shockwaves through the Finnegan family. John “Finn” Finnegan, Deacon, and Sheila will gather in mourning, even though they will have questions. Li Finnegan will take the reins and bring terrible news to Poppy, imitating her former self, and make them question if Luna was indeed dead.

On the other hand, Liam Spencer will remain unconscious after his emergency surgery, and Hope Logan will be right at his side, urging him to fight and get back to her and their girls.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Bill Spencer will become incredibly desperate and make a shocking decision about Liam's care that could be detrimental to Bill. Also, Grace Buckingham will endure scrutiny over Liam's initial diagnosis, and other secrets will begin surging, some could potentially be life-threatening.

Ad

Luna is declared dead, but is she dead on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Finn, Deacon, and Sheila will be seen mourning Luna’s supposed death. Beyond that, the hospital won’t provide any official update, but Finn’s sadness will feel genuine as he tries to ruminate on the loss of the daughter he barely knew. However, there will be signs that not everyone believes this is the end.

Ad

Li Finnegan is likely to take the lead on telling Poppy about Luna, exhibiting the same behaviour she did years earlier when she pretended Finn was dead to save him in secret.

Considering a leaked script acknowledges Luna will be present in the fall, it begs the question of whether her death is simply a ruse, possibly by Li to give Luna a second chance, away from public scrutiny.

Hope prays for a miracle as Liam slips into a coma on The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam will have emergency surgery after the shooting, and it will not immediately look promising. Bill will anxiously wait outside the operating room while Grace Buckingham operates. But the emotional center of this arc will be Hope.

Ad

Hope will not leave Liam's side, asking him to pull through, urging him to fight to return to his family. Bridget and Finn will recognize Liam's endurance and wonder whether he could make it against all odds. But increasingly, Liam's coma will drag on, and questions will linger about what Liam's original diagnosis was supposed to be.

Ad

Grace’s role raises eyebrows on The Bold and the Beautiful

While Liam's coma is dragging on, questions will arise about Grace Buckingham's treatment decisions. There will be subtle clues that Grace may be concealing some significant information about Liam's condition, potentially whether she even misrepresented the severity of Liam's diagnosis or influenced treatment direction.

As information dribbles out, Bill's worry will bubble to frustration. Bill will take the unprecedented step of taking Liam from the hospital while he is still in a coma.

Ad

This likely opens him to legal risk, but to Bill, logic may not come into play as he could be feeling desperate and distrusting. Bill would want his son to be safe, and he may believe the hospital is the least safe place to have the person in a coma.

Li’s secret threatens them all on The Bold and the Beautiful

Li Finnegan will be seen exercising extreme control over Luna’s case. Having done this before with Finn, she may now be doing the same, faking Luna’s death in an attempt to possibly “save” her niece from further damage.

Ad

So either she intends to clear and/or rehabilitate Luna, or she has simply hidden her away to keep anyone from finding her. Li’s actions could have serious consequences for all parties concerned.

Ad

This decision could put her against Finn and Poppy, and neither of them will have a clue what's going on. Should they discover the truth, it could destroy trust in the family and flare up simmering feuds.

A united front faces the unknown on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke, Taylor, and Ridge will stand united, pledging support for one another while the fate of Liam is still up in the air. With Liam and Luna's truth still unknown, they'll depend on one another for support through all the loss and chaos they are currently facing.

Ad

However, in the Bold and the Beautiful style, one could argue they may be in more danger from the unknown than anything they know. With secrets still buried and lives inexplicably in limbo, next week could prove to be a different beast.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More