The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Luna’s plan explode, three get shot, and one doesn’t survive surgery

The Bold and the Beautiful is set to experience a pivotal moment during the week of July 7 to July 11, 2025. What starts as Luna Nozawa's mounting attempts to face the past and get questions answered will take a deadly turn that no one could foresee.

A tense confrontation at a school ultimately escalates into a shootout, emergency surgeries, and a death that rocks the Forrester and Spencer families. Additionally, old wounds will reopen, alliances will begin to dissolve, and one character will have to face an overwhelming amount of guilt.

The consequences of Luna's fallout will take center stage in the week's episodes. Three victims will be rushed to the hospital, in critical condition, and despite some of the best doctors, who will all do their best for them, not everyone will come out alive.

Luna’s desperation turns deadly on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna’s commitment to dealing with her family’s truths and how she is connected to Finn will lead her to perform endless acts of extreme measures. Luna’s confrontation with Steffy at Hayes’s school is a critical point in the story.

While armed and in emotional distress, Sheila will interrupt Luna's confrontation and try to avert a tragedy. It won’t take long for Luna’s plan to go wrong. When Luna's gun is knocked from her hand during a struggle, this tense confrontation will turn into an awful nightmare.

Luna’s quick loss of control will lead to shots fired almost immediately, one shot after another striking an individual adjacent to each other. The environment will supersede the panic ensuing, and chaos will begin as each person nearby attempts to call for aid.

Critical condition and life-saving operations on The Bold and the Beautiful

In the aftermath of the confrontation at the school, all three victims will fall unconscious at the hospital as critically ill patients. Li Finnegan, Grace Buckingham, and Bridget Forrester will go into the operating room as three surgical cases, with each surgeon doing everything possible to save their lives.

It will be difficult to operate, as the situation for these patients requires sustained effort and extremely high stress. As the surgeons do everything possible, one patient’s outcome from the surgery will become inevitable.

One of the patients will never wake up after the surgery. The death will shift the clinical focus at the hospital, and its seriousness will have great implications for those left missing, prompting intense reflection on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Guilt, blame, and difficult realizations on The Bold and the Beautiful

As people begin to learn about the shooting trauma, they will each find a point of grappling with the emotional weight of what has happened. One person, in particular, will experience an internal reckoning about Liam that connects past behavior to the shocking incident.

Whether missing signs or poor judgment, Liam will become a part of the blame that surfaces during the post-shooting blame game. At the same time, Steffy will swing into distress about Luna's shocking behavior and the shooter.

The trauma of experiencing a shooting, while likely losing those she loves, will change Luna's perspective, potentially forever. Luna's future is also in jeopardy, likely dependent on the severity of her injury or whether charges will be filed regarding her role in the incident.

Bill Spencer's backlash on The Bold and the Beautiful

Along with the fallout, Bill Spencer will undoubtedly be eager to see Liam, and his greeting will probably not be a welcome one. Instead, he will be on the receiving end of significant blame. Those closest to the victims will consider Bill somewhat culpable for the situation getting out of control, either by influencing the course of events directly or through inaction.

As he processes the severity of the loss and others' judgments, Bill's role in the family may be shifting now. The ramifications of what has happened might interfere with how his family sees him and even how he sees himself.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

