The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview shows Remy Pryce continuing to play innocent as he reconnects with Electra Forrester

The upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful promises high-stakes drama, unexpected connections, and explosive revelations. The November 25–29 preview video teases an intriguing storyline involving Remy Pryce (Christian Weissmann), who continues his calculated moves while reconnecting with Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace).

Although Electra is excited to see Remy, his sinister motives remain hidden beneath his charming facade. The spotlight on Remy’s manipulative behavior and Electra’s obliviousness sets the stage for thrilling developments in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, tensions mount across other key storylines, with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) confronting betrayal at Forrester Creations and a steamy secret rendezvous that threatens to upend relationships.

What is Remy Pryce hiding from Electra Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful?

Remy’s sudden appearance in Los Angeles raises suspicions, but he skillfully spins his narrative to appear as a friendly face from Electra Forrester’s past on The Bold and The Beautiful. Claiming he’s in town for a fresh start, Remy uses the opportunity to deepen his connection with Electra.

She is thrilled to see him, oblivious to the dark truth: Remy is her stalker. Instead of triggering alarm bells, his charm disarms Electra, leading her to believe his arrival is a stroke of luck.

The preview hints at a chilling dynamic as Remy continues his façade while plotting his next moves. Electra’s insistence that they “hang out sometime” plays directly into his hands, with his reply—“you can count on it”—sending a subtle shiver down viewers’ spines. The intrigue lies in how long Remy can keep up this act before his real intentions surface, leaving Electra vulnerable to the danger lurking in plain sight.

Will Ridge Forrester’s anger destroy Carter Walton’s future on The Bold and The Beautiful?

The betrayal at Forrester Creations takes center stage as Ridge discovers Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) involvement in a scheme to take over the company. Fueled by Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) revelation, Ridge feels blindsided by someone he trusts deeply. Carter’s manipulation of the LLC papers to gain leverage only fuels Ridge’s anger, particularly given their brother-like bond.

The preview video showcases Ridge confronting Carter in the CEO’s office with fiery intensity, leaving fans wondering about Carter’s fate. Can Ridge move past this betrayal, or will Carter’s position at Forrester Creations—and his relationship with Ridge—be irrevocably damaged? As Ridge grapples with the betrayal, his actions could start a chain reaction, impacting the company and its core dynamics.

Can Brooke Logan keep the peace amid explosive revelations on The Bold and The Beautiful?

Brooke finds herself at the heart of the turmoil as she informs Ridge about the takeover plot involving Carter and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). While she admits Hope’s role in the scheme, Brooke attempts to soften the blow, reminding Ridge of Hope’s emotional turmoil after being ousted by Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge is unwavering in his condemnation of Hope’s betrayal.

Brooke’s struggle to mediate between Ridge and Hope could lead to a deeper rift within the Logan-Forrester families. As tensions rise, Brooke’s loyalty will be tested, forcing her to navigate the fallout while maintaining her own relationships. Will her attempts to bring peace succeed, or will they further inflame the situation? This storyline adds emotional complexity as characters weigh loyalty against ambition and trust.

Interested viewers can catch the episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS every weekday.

