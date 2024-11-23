The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (November 18 to 22, 2024)- Schemes, betrayals, and the fight for Forrester’s future

Last week, from November 18 to 22, 2024 , the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful witnessed big decisions and strong arguments that could change Forrester Creations for good. Hope and Carter became more determined to take charge, causing problems with Steffy and Ridge. This led to a dramatic shift in alliances.

Hope’s struggle for power clashed with the steadfast authority of Ridge and Steffy, creating a rift in the company. Carter found himself torn between loyalty to Ridge and his desire to support Hope, which led him into a tricky situation that could ruin many important relationships.

As the week on The Bold and the Beautiful went on, secrets began to unravel. Brooke found out about Hope and Carter's plans to take over Forrester and told Ridge, who was shocked by the betrayal from his close ones. The future of Forrester Creations was left hanging, with each episode bringing a new layer of tension, setting the stage for an explosive resolution.

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap for episodes that aired from November 18 to 12, 2024

November 18, 2024: The tipping point

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter and Hope discussed the effects of signing LLC papers, which could change Forrester Creations. Carter wanted to be careful, but Hope felt they needed to act, especially after being sidelined by Steffy and Ridge.

Things got heated when Eric, Ridge, and Steffy argued about firing Hope, with Eric advocating for more time and Steffy pushing forward with the decision. Meanwhile, Hope read the press release and knew Steffy’s stance was final, but she and Carter were determined to create change and move forward, sharing a passionate kiss.

November 19, 2024: A web of pressure

Brooke asked Finn to speak with Steffy about Hope. At the same time, Carter advised Hope to think about what could happen if she signed the papers that would decide the future of her fashion line. Ridge tried to help by talking to Steffy and Brooke, but Steffy admitted that she fired Hope for personal reasons.

Carter warned Steffy that letting Hope go might hurt the company's image. Hope thought about her next steps, with Carter supporting her, while Brooke told him about her unsuccessful conversation with Finn. The episode ended with mounting pressure on all involved.

November 20, 2024: Clash of loyalties

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter tried to convince Ridge and Steffy to change their minds about Hope. Steffy insults Hope, calling her a "bi*ch" and a "backstabber," which made Carter talk to both of them. Carter stood firm, warning them that their choices could damage the company.

At the same time, Hope felt bad about what happened and expressed gratitude for Carter's support. As Ridge and Steffy signed the LLC paperwork, Carter’s signature as "Manager" caught Ridge’s attention, leading to questions about Carter's involvement in the company’s future.

November 21, 2024: Betrayal in the making

Ridge wondered why Carter's name was on the LLC documents, but Carter said he was prepared to finish the process. Hope was upset about the split at Forrester and her mixed feelings about Carter's support. The latter admitted he felt bad for going against Ridge, but Hope encouraged him to move forward, mentioning Ridge and Steffy's opposition.

While Carter and Hope discussed their plan to take charge of the company, Brooke listened and was shocked by their plot. She found it hard to accept the idea of Carter and Hope taking over Forrester Creations.

November 22, 2024: The shocking revelation

At the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke accidentally heard Carter and Hope discussing their plan to take control of Forrester Creations using some papers that Carter had Ridge sign. Carter felt bad for tricking Ridge, but Hope told him they were doing the right thing.

Later, Brooke told Ridge about the plan, leaving him upset to find out that Carter and Hope betrayed him. At Il Giardino, Electra met with Remy, who revealed he moved to L.A. for a fresh start. Meanwhile, Ridge talked to Carter, questioning his intentions and getting ready for a potential showdown.

New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are available on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback