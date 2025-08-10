The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (August 4 to August 8, 2025): Ridge and Brooke get back together and Grace comes clean

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, from August 4, 2025, to August 8, 2025, was filled with dramatic plot lines and surprising character revelations. Ridge Forrester was extremely jealous of how Nick Marone seemed to be slowly building a space for himself in Brooke Logan's life. However, when Brooke was involved in a boating accident, Ridge jumped into the waters of the Mediterranean Sea to save her, leading the duo to rekindle their relationship.Meanwhile, Sheila Sharpe grew suspicious of Li Finnegan's secrecy regarding Luna Nozawa's burial site and followed her to her apartment to take a look at things herself. In addition to these developments, Doctor Grace Buckingham came clean to John Finn Finnegan, Bill Spencer, Hope Logan, and Liam Spencer about how she had duped them all.Details of everything that happened on The Bold and the Beautiful from August 4, 2025, to August 8, 2025Ridge Forrester saved Brooke Logan from a dangerous boating accident and got back together with her, while Nick Marone seemed to be extremely upsetLast week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful showcased how Nick Marone invited Brooke Logan to join him in the pristine waters of the Mediterranean Sea on an Italian boating adventure. However, due to a steering wheel mishap, the boat capsized, and Brooke fell into the sea. Fortunately, Ridge Forrester appeared to be extremely alert, diving into the water to save her from drowning. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRidge pulled her back up into another boat and made sure she was breathing. Later, he also took her to the hospital for a brief check-up to make sure she did not sustain any injuries. Both Brooke and Ridge became extremely emotional and ended up confessing their love for each other, and reconciled. Meanwhile, Nick Marone seemed to be heartbroken after seeing them get back into a relationship.Sheila Sharpe grew suspicious of Li Finnegan's secrecy regarding Luna Nozawa's burial site and took matters into her own handsOn The Bold and The Beautiful, Li Finnegan was shown secretly caring for a comatose Luna Nozawa lying in a hospital bed in her apartment. She checked in on Luna quite a few times and hoped that she would awaken from her coma and come back to life. Meanwhile, Sheila Sharpe got extremely restless when Li did not divulge to her where she had buried Luna.A still from The Bold and The Beautiful with Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes (Image via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)Sheila was unaware that Luna was still alive, and Li had been keeping it a secret from everyone. At II Giardino, Sheila spoke to her husband, Deacon Sharpe, and told him that she wanted to sneak into Li's apartment and see what she had been hiding.Doctor Grace Buckingham came clean to John Finn Finnegan, Liam Spencer, Bill Spencer, and Hope Logan regarding her lies about Liam's terminal brain tumorIn last week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, John Finn Finnegan cornered Doctor Grace Buckingham at her office in the hospital and made her come clean about her lies. Grace told him she and her daughter, Paris, had been getting hounded by loan sharks who wanted her husband, Reece Buckingham, to pay back his debts. Due to this, she had taken one million dollars from Bill and lied about Liam's brain tumor.A still from The Bold and The Beautiful of Bill Spencer (Image via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.