The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 6 to 15, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Revelations galore on the upcoming storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful. On one hand, an accident will reveal where Ridge's heart lies, while on the other, Finn plays the sleuth to uncover a heinous cheating. In the meantime, Sheila and Li may have more unsettling encounters.The previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful presented Liam's unexpected recovery from his cancerous mass. It took doctors, Finn and Bridget, to realize something was off. As Liam and Bill eulogized about Grace's miracle treatment as against her gambler husband, Finn redirected his investigation. He noticed that Grace deleted all of Liam's medical history while he was checking them.Elsewhere, the love triangle in Italy caused Eric some worries as he shared with Donna. Eric noticed Nick had an engagement ring on him. Moreover, while Ridge continued to feel obligated to stay committed to Taylor, Nick was wooing Brooke in an appropriate manner. Eric realized that the sailor meant to propose marriage.The long-running CBS daily soap also saw Sheila trying to reach out to Li. She hoped that the latter would take her to Luna's grave and help her grieve properly. However, Dr. Li gave her a cold shoulder, raising doubts in Sheila's mind.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.The Bold and the Beautiful: Brooke's accident dramaNick came to Italy promising to show Brooke around. Despite cold shoulders from Eric, he managed to pursue his love for Brooke. Moreover, he made a deal with Taylor to keep Brooke away from Ridge. As he plans to propose to her in a romantic setting, he arranged for a boat ride on the Mediterranean.The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Nick's plan is likely to fail. Although Brooke will be happy to sail with him, he may be too interested in impressing rather than taking safety-related care of his passenger. As he takes his lady love on his boat, Brooke will likely topple over the edge.As per the spoilers, Ridge will likely play the proverbial hero. After the initial scare, Brooke will be happy to romantically reunite with her &quot;destiny&quot;. While their reunion will please Eric Forrester, Nick Marone will be disappointed.The Bold and the Beautiful: Ridge has a realization View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore their trip to Italy, Ridge had been unhappy about Nick's pursuit of Brooke. In Naples, he tried to reconcile with her into a more peaceful camaraderie after turning down Brooke's romantic demands. However, he rushed to talk to Brooke after his father informed him about the sailor planning to propose to her.The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that the Forrester scion will rush to the banks just as Brooke will sail off with Nick. The spoilers hint that the sailor will steer the boat as Brooke will lounge at the tail of the vessel. Ridge may spot her and call her out. However, the Logan girl will possibly miss her balance and topple over.Before Nick can notice the mishap, Ridge will likely dive in to save the drowning victim. After saving Brooke, he may realize the depth of his love for her. The scare will help him navigate his true feelings, and the &quot;destined&quot; couple may reunite. Back home, he may have to give Taylor heartbreaking news.Also read: The Bold and the Beautiful: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025The Bold and the Beautiful: Liam and Bill are stunned by new revelationsFinn has uncovered Grace's shady move in Liam's surgery. The upcoming episodes will see him forcing her to come clean before her conned patient. As such, Grace may confess to her sham diagnosis and surgery in the Spencer mansion, where Finn will likely take her.The spoilers suggest that Hope may be present with Liam when Grace discloses her cheating. Bill may not be around during her confession and may learn later. Whether Bill reacts negatively and pushes for a legal move remains to be seen.Also read: The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 4 to August 8, 2025)The other story arc currently featured on the CBS soap is Sheila's suspicion about Li's attitude, since the latter is tight-lipped about Luna's cremation. This arc may reveal Luna's coma condition in the upcoming weeks.Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to watch the unfolding drama as Liam learns the truth about his medical condition and Ridge saves Brooke.