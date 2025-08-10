The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 11 to August 15, 2025)

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing from August 11 to August 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, are expected to be extremely dramatic and heated. According to the spoilers, Doctor Grace Buckingham will have to face the aftermath of her confession to everyone regarding how she had lied about Liam Spencer's brain tumor scare and then extorted one million dollars from Bill Spencer.Meanwhile, Daphne Rose will try her best to get close to Carter Walton despite knowing that he is in a relationship with Hope Logan. In addition to these developments, Brooke Logan will have to stay at a hospital briefly and then return to Los Angeles from Italy with Ridge Forrester.3 major developments to expect on The Bold and the Beautiful from August 11, 2025, to August 15, 20251) Doctor Grace Buckingham deals with the aftermath of her lies regarding Liam Spencer's cancerous brain tumorIn the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Doctor Grace Buckingham will struggle with having to come clean to everyone regarding her duping of Liam Spencer and Bill Spencer. Grace would admit how she had lied about Liam Spencer's cancerous brain tumor and then subsequently asked Bill Spencer to pay one million dollars for his experimental brain surgery.A still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)Spoilers reveal that Hope Logan and Liam will be shocked and extremely angry for everything that she had put their families through by making them believe that Liam was terminally ill. John Finn Finnegan will call Steffy Forrester and inform her about Grace's doings as well. Bill Spencer will be extremely angry and upset, and Katie Logan will try to offer him her emotional support.2) Daphne Rose tries to get closer to Carter Walton at Forrester Creations while Hope Logan struggles with jealousySpoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Daphne Rose will try her best to interfere in Hope Logan and Carter Walton's relationship. Recently, she had come back to Forrester Creations from Paris. In the upcoming week's episodes of the show, Hope Logan will be busy handling the aftermath of Doctor Grace Buckingham's actions, and Daphne will use this opportunity to get close to Carter Walton. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers reveal that Daphne will potentially make another move on him and try to get Carter to fall for her.3) Brooke Logan gets admitted to a hospital in Italy after her boating accident and then returns to Los Angeles with Ridge ForresterIn the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke Logan will have a brief hospital stay after her boating accident and finally recover from all her injuries. She would eventually head back home in Los Angeles, along with Ridge Forrester, her former partner with whom she had recently reconciled.A still from The Bold and the Beautiful with Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes (Image via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)Spoilers reveal that she would break off her relationship with Nick Marone, who had been pursuing her for a long time, and Ridge would also be tasked with having to call off his upcoming wedding to Taylor Hayes. Ridge and Brooke both would realize that they were each other's destiny, and they belonged to each other.Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.