The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Nick propose to Brooke, Taylor cling to Ridge’s ring, and Bill vow revenge on Grace

Shocking accidents are leading to happy consequences on The Bold and the Beautiful's storyline for the week of August 11, 2025. After Brooke's rescue from her water accident, she has her "destiny" as her savior. Meanwhile, back from the brink of losing her, Ridge has realized his true love. This has left Nick scrambling for attention. Elsewhere, Grace's heinous cheating has Bill frothing in the mouth.

The past week on The Bold and the Beautiful presented the classic love triangle against the backdrop of Italy. Brooke found herself wedged between Ridge and Nick. While the latter wooed her with romantic trips, Ridge remained adamant about his commitment to Taylor. He refused to listen to Brooke's longings and his father's advice.

However, Nick took his lady love on a boat trip midweek. Although Ridge tried to stop Brooke from taking the trip, the boat's faulty steering wheel led to the latter falling into the water. While Nick was shocked into inaction, Ridge dived into the water and dragged Brooke to land. He also administered the CPR to save her life.

Elsewhere on the long-running CBS daily soap, Finn dragged Grace to Liam's place to coerce her into coming clean about her misdeeds.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Nick hastens into his proposal

After Nick indirectly caused Brooke's accident and failed to save her, the contrite suitor is eager to get his act back. Since Ridge rescued Brooke and resuscitated her back to life, the two have reunited. This will come as warning bells for Nick Marone's plans.

The soap's spoilers suggest that Nick will go ahead with his plan to propose his lady love. He will likely insist that he loves her whatever may and refuse to end their chances of togetherness. However, saved by Ridge, Brooke may not give Nick another opportunity. She may gently turn him down.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Taylor refuses to give up on Ridge

Taylor is expected to know about Brooke's fatal accident and Ridge's save soon. She may fear for the end to her romance. With Ridge realizing the depth of his feelings for Brooke, he will inform his fiancée about the change in his plans. However, Taylor will likely not accept his declaration.

As the B&B spoilers hint, Taylor may insist that her fiancé and her nemesis do not have a future together. She will likely fight the "destined" togetherness by keeping her engagement ring on her finger. She will refuse to let go of her beau and allow him to get back with Brooke.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The billionaire wants his payback

After Finn forced Grace to explain her deceit, both Liam and Hope gave her a piece of their minds. While Finn stopped Liam from physically assaulting the surgeon, the upcoming episodes will find the latter spill all before his father.

Since Bill paid a hefty sum of $1 million for a fake procedure, the billionaire will likely be livid about being cheated. While he will want to bring Grace to justice in his signature violent ways, he will find former wife, Katie, supporting him. Whether Grace loses her licence or lands in prison remains to be seen.

The other stories on The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of August 11, 2025, involve newly-returned Daphne's machinations on Carter, now that Hope will be busy with Liam's fake surgery chaos. Elsewhere, Sheila is happy to see Luna Nozawa alive. However, she would want to know how Li managed the feat and why she kept it a secret.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the unfolding drama surrounding Brooke and Ridge's reunion and Grace's disgrace.

