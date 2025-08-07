The Bold and The Beautiful recap (August 6, 2025): Ridge rescues Brooke, and Finn makes Grace confess to him

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on August 6, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Katie Logan and Donna worried about Brooke Logan while she was away in Italy on a business trip for Forrester Creations. Hope Logan and Liam Spencer discussed the miracle that Doctor Grace Buckingham had brought into their lives.Meanwhile, John Finn Finnegan ended up making Grace confess to why she had duped Bill Spencer and Liam Spencer. In addition to these developments, Brooke needed to be saved after her water accident, and Ridge Forrester jumped in to rescue her, and then the two of them got back together.Everything that happened on the August 6, 2025, episode of The Bold and The BeautifulOn the August 6, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, in Italy, Brooke Logan seemed to be floating on the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, after falling from the boat where Nick Marone was. Ridge jumped right into the water in an attempt to rescue Brooke and swam over to her. He then helped take Brooke over to another boat and get her on. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRidge ended up giving Brooke rescue breaths to assist her in breathing again, and as soon as Brooke opened her eyes, she was pleased to see Ridge looking down at her. Soon after, Ridge ended up kissing Brooke. Meanwhile, at the Forrester Mansion, Donna and Katie Logan discussed how scared they were of Nick Marone potentially proposing to Brooke.The two women on The Bold and The Beautiful discussed how they wished for Ridge to come back into Brooke's life and hoped that Nick Marone did not end up marrying Brooke. Over at Bill Spencer's mansion, Hope Logan and Liam Spencer spent time discussing details about Liam's brain tumor diagnosis.Hope seemed to be amazed by the fact that Doctor Grace Buckingham gave Liam a new lease on life and that he would have a lot more time left to spend with his two daughters, Beth and Kelly. Liam spoke about how thankful he was for Grace and the miracle that she had brought into his life with the experimental surgery that ended up working wonders and curing him completely.A still from The Bold and The Beautiful with Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes (Image via Facebook/ The Bold and the Beautiful)Hope and Liam also discussed how scary the ordeal had been for them when Reece Buckingham had stolen their daughter away from them and thanked their lucky stars that he was behind bars now. Meanwhile, on The Bold and The Beautiful, John Finn Finnegan confronted Doctor Grace Buckingham in her office at the hospital.Finn told her that he knew that she had duped the entire Spencer family by telling them Liam had a brain tumor, and then proceeded to take one million dollars from Bill for an experimental surgery. Grace argued that while she had lied about the surgery and tumor, Liam genuinely had a brain bleed before that.Finn asked Grace to come clean and tell him the whole story. Grace opened up on The Bold and The Beautiful about Reece Buckingham's gambling debts and how some people had been stalking her and her daughters. Hence, she lied about Liam's medical condition to get the money from Bill and pay back Reece's debts.A still from The Bold and The Beautiful of Bill Spencer (Image via Facebook/ The Bold and the Beautiful)Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.