  The Bold and The Beautiful recap (August 5, 2025): Ridge jumps in to save Brooke, and Grace confesses to Finn

The Bold and The Beautiful recap (August 5, 2025): Ridge jumps in to save Brooke, and Grace confesses to Finn

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Aug 06, 2025 07:31 GMT
A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)
A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on August 5, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Doctor Grace Buckingham made a shocking confession about her involvement in Liam Spencer's brain tumor surgery after John Finn Finnegan grilled her.

Meanwhile, Hope Logan and Liam Spencer relived the worst time of their lives together and spent time with each other. In addition to these developments, Brooke Logan and Nick Marone went on their Italian adventure, but Brooke fell into the sea, and Ridge Forrester jumped right in to save her from the accident.

Everything that happened on the August 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

On the August 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Nick Marone and Brooke Logan prepared to go on their Italian adventure in the Capri waters. In Eric Forrester's suite room in the hotel, his son, Ridge Forrester, complained about how he did not approve of Nick proposing to Brooke and subsequently ruining her life. He angrily took off and told his father to remain in the room so that if Brooke returned, he could find out.

Ridge frantically ran around all over town in Naples trying to search for Brooke and Nick, and finally saw two men arguing while fixing a boat, and found out that that was the boat in which Brooke and Nick were going to go sailing. Meanwhile, at the dock restaurant, Brooke excitedly told Nick how she was looking forward to going out with him, and the two of them shared some light banter.

Finally, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Nick and Brooke took off on their boat, and Ridge tried to warn Brooke not to get on since he knew that the boat's steering wheel was not in working condition. However, he called Brooke, but her phone went straight to voicemail. Eric also came down to the harbor to look for Brooke.

At the Spencer mansion, Hope Logan spent time with Liam Spencer, and the two of them spoke about how tiring the entire ordeal had been since finding out that Liam was terminally ill with a brain tumor, to finally receiving a life-saving surgery. Hope told Liam that all of this was possible only because of Doctor Grace Buckingham and her experimental surgery.

Liam also seemed to be thankful that he had more time to spend with his daughters, Beth and Kelly, and Hope said that she believed in miracles. Meanwhile, at Grace Buckingham's office in the hospital, John Finn Finnegan grilled her for the truth. He told her to come clean and said that he knew that Liam's surgery could not have possibly cost one million dollars.

On The Bold and The Beautiful, Finn declared that there were gaping holes in this entire medical case and told Grace that he knew that something fishy was going on. Finn wondered about whether Liam ever had brain cancer or not, and Grace had lied to them. He also told her that Liam's entire medical records were wiped clean.

Grace finally cracked and told Finn that she had needed the money to save her daughter from her gambling debts since men were threatening her.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

