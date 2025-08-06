The Bold and The Beautiful recap (August 5, 2025): Ridge jumps in to save Brooke, and Grace confesses to Finn

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on August 5, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Doctor Grace Buckingham made a shocking confession about her involvement in Liam Spencer's brain tumor surgery after John Finn Finnegan grilled her.Meanwhile, Hope Logan and Liam Spencer relived the worst time of their lives together and spent time with each other. In addition to these developments, Brooke Logan and Nick Marone went on their Italian adventure, but Brooke fell into the sea, and Ridge Forrester jumped right in to save her from the accident.Everything that happened on the August 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the BeautifulOn the August 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Nick Marone and Brooke Logan prepared to go on their Italian adventure in the Capri waters. In Eric Forrester's suite room in the hotel, his son, Ridge Forrester, complained about how he did not approve of Nick proposing to Brooke and subsequently ruining her life. He angrily took off and told his father to remain in the room so that if Brooke returned, he could find out. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRidge frantically ran around all over town in Naples trying to search for Brooke and Nick, and finally saw two men arguing while fixing a boat, and found out that that was the boat in which Brooke and Nick were going to go sailing. Meanwhile, at the dock restaurant, Brooke excitedly told Nick how she was looking forward to going out with him, and the two of them shared some light banter.Finally, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Nick and Brooke took off on their boat, and Ridge tried to warn Brooke not to get on since he knew that the boat's steering wheel was not in working condition. However, he called Brooke, but her phone went straight to voicemail. Eric also came down to the harbor to look for Brooke.At the Spencer mansion, Hope Logan spent time with Liam Spencer, and the two of them spoke about how tiring the entire ordeal had been since finding out that Liam was terminally ill with a brain tumor, to finally receiving a life-saving surgery. Hope told Liam that all of this was possible only because of Doctor Grace Buckingham and her experimental surgery. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLiam also seemed to be thankful that he had more time to spend with his daughters, Beth and Kelly, and Hope said that she believed in miracles. Meanwhile, at Grace Buckingham's office in the hospital, John Finn Finnegan grilled her for the truth. He told her to come clean and said that he knew that Liam's surgery could not have possibly cost one million dollars.On The Bold and The Beautiful, Finn declared that there were gaping holes in this entire medical case and told Grace that he knew that something fishy was going on. Finn wondered about whether Liam ever had brain cancer or not, and Grace had lied to them. He also told her that Liam's entire medical records were wiped clean.Grace finally cracked and told Finn that she had needed the money to save her daughter from her gambling debts since men were threatening her.Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.