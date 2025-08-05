What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (August 5, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which is set to air on August 5, 2025, tensions will rise as plans fail and secrets come out. Nick will try his best to keep Brooke away from Ridge, but the two will find their way to each other. Meanwhile, Finn will have his hands on some shocking news, related to the truth about Liam's brain tumor.On The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope will meet Liam. The upcoming episode of the soap opera is set to stage a rekindling of romance and the revelation of shocking truths that will keep the fans on edge.Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on August 5, 2025?Nick's failed boat rideIn The Bold and the Beautiful episode, which will air on August 5, 2025, Nick will try to persuade Brooke, that is, he will be seen taking her away in his half-fixed boat, which he is unaware of. Elsewhere, Eric will reveal to Ridge that he has seen Nick with a ring, implying that Nick will propose to her. However, after learning this, Ridge will be seen running towards Brooke.Speculations suggest that in the upcoming episode, as Nick spots Ridge running and screaming Brooke's name, he will speed the boat. Brooke, enjoying the ride while sitting on the dock, will experience something shocking. During a sharp turn that he might make to charm Brooke, she will fall into the Water.This will set the stage for a very interesting question: Will Nick be the first to protect her or Ridge?Dr. Grace's secretFurther on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn, who has been on Liam's case for a while, is left in shock after learning about his miraculous recovery. He has been wondering whether Liam is sick in reality. This shocking recovery comes after Liam's father, Bill, offers to pay $1 million for his recovery.This situation raises a few eyebrows, wondering if she has done all of this for money. Speculations suggest that he will get his hands on crucial information and pressurize Dr. Grace to reveal the truth behind it all. Initially, she will disagree; however, she will agree about manipulating his reports. This episode will set the stage for the major question that will hang around: the future of Dr. Grace's medical career.Hope and Liam's fate View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope will be seen visiting Liam at the Cliff House. She will go there to ask about his recovery and how he handles everything. During their conversation, they will recall their past and memories together. This might shed light on their current situation.As Hope is newly engaged with Carter, a choice she made since Liam was dying. However, the fans are left wondering if Hope will return to Liam, now that he is well. Also, since the arrival of Daphne, things have been a bit fiery between them.Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.