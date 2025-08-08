The Bold and The Beautiful recap (August 7, 2025): Finn asked Grace to come clean while Sheila gets suspicious of Li

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on August 7, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Doctor Grace Buckingham pleaded her case to John Finn Finnegan and explained to him why she had duped Liam Spencer and Bill Spencer and taken one million dollars from them for Liam's brain tumor surgery.Meanwhile, Sheila Sharpe grew extremely suspicious of Li Finnegan's secrets about Luna Nozawa and followed her to her office to sneak in. Additionally, Hope Logan was shocked when she learned that Liam's experimental brain surgery had cost Bill one million dollars, which he had wired to Grace even before the procedure.Everything that happened on the August 7, 2025, episode of The Bold and the BeautifulOn August 7, 2025, an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at the hospital, Doctor Grace Buckingham shared every detail with John Finn Finnegan about why she had lied to everyone about Liam Spencer's brain cancer and extorted one million dollars from Bill Spencer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGrace shared with Finn that she was pushed to take that decision since Reece Buckingham had amassed a huge amount of gambling debts, and the goons had kept hounding Grace and her daughter, Paris. She had been in dire need of the money to pay them off and make sure that her family members were all safe.On The Bold and The Beautiful, Finn told Grace that she needed to come clean to Liam since he would otherwise worry that his cancer could potentially come back. However, she pleaded with him to keep quiet since she was afraid of losing her medical license.Finn assured her that he would not tell the truth to Liam, but he told her that she would have to come clean herself instead. Meanwhile, at the Spencer mansion, Hope Logan and Liam Spencer spent time with each other. Hope got off the phone with the Forresters in Italy and updated Liam about how Brooke Logan had fallen into the Mediterranean Sea and Ridge Forrester had jumped right in to save her.A still from The Bold and the Beautiful of Bill Spencer (Image via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)The conversation turned to how Bill Spencer had paid Grace one million dollars for Liam's experimental surgery, and Hope was stunned. She asked Liam how the operation was, so expensive, but all Liam said was that the money had been transferred to her before the procedure had even started.At II Giardino on The Bold and The Beautiful, Sheila Sharpe seemed to be lost in her thoughts and then shared with Deacon Sharpe. She opened up about how she was extremely suspicious of Li Finnegan since Li had refused to tell her about where Luna Nozawa was buried. Sheila had wanted to go and pay her respects, but Li had not divulged any information.Meanwhile, Li looked over at a comatose Luna Nozawa lying on the hospital bed in Li's apartment, and Li asked her to recover soon. At the Spencer house, Finn brought Grace over to Liam and Hope and asked her to finally tell them everything that she had kept hidden about Liam's brain cancer diagnosis. Hope and Liam both seemed to be extremely stunned.A still from The Bold and the Beautiful with Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes (Image via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)Fans can watch and stream episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.