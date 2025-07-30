Why is Steffy leaving The Bold and the Beautiful? Temporary exit explained 

On the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who portrays the character of Steffy Forrester, is temporarily exiting the show for her maternity leave. Steffy Forrester is one of the main characters on the soap opera. Following in her father's footsteps, she manages the Forrester family's luxury fashion house, Forrester Creations.In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, the recent events have shaken her. However, she was also relieved after learning about the miraculous recovery of Liam Spencer. In the recent episode of the soap opera, Steffy expressed her desire to take a break and leave Los Angeles for a while. She also decided not to attend the Capri business trip and instead spend time with her kids away from the city, marking her exit from the show for a while.Here's everything to know about Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and her temporary exit from The Bold and the Beautiful View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJacqueline MacInnes Wood is a Canadian American actress and model. She was born on April 17, 1987, in Windsor, Canada. Jacqueline is married to Elan Ruspoli, according to People magazine. Together, they have four sons, namely, Rise Harlen, Lenix, Brando Elion, and Valor James. The actress revealed her fifth pregnancy in her weekly newsletter on March 17, 2025, saying,&quot;I'm almost 7 months pregnant! Our family is beyond excited, and my kids are over the moon, ... It's such a special time in our home — so much love, energy and anticipation!&quot;The actress expressed that being a mother has been one of the most life-changing journeys in her life. She further revealed that she has decided to take a break from acting for a while.Thus, the actress has decided to take a break from filming for a while, so she can focus on her pregnancy and prepare for her upcoming baby.Also Read: Is The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood pregnant? Everything you need to knowHere's everything to know about Steffy Forrester and her story arc View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteffy Forrester is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood stepped into the character in 2008 and has been portraying the role ever since. The character of Steffy Forrester has been at the centre of several major story arcs, from her complicated love life with John Finn and Liam Spencer to her business rivalry with Hope Logan.Recently, on the soap opera, she was in a deadly story arc with Luna, who almost pulled the trigger on her. However, Liam came to her rescue and saved her. Sheila also intervened and got injured herself. This dramatic plotline laid the foundation for a plot-twisting storyline.As seen in the previous episodes, everyone was upset because of Liam's deteriorating health, as he was diagnosed with a brain tumor that can not be operated on. However, during his recovery from the gunshot wounds, he magically also recovered from his brain tumor, thus leaving everyone in shock—especially Dr. John Finn, who handled the case with Dr. Grace Buckingham.Steffy was relieved to find that Liam had recovered, and also that Luna couldn't make it through and is no more. This brought a sense of relief, and thus she exclaimed that she had decided to take a break, opting to spend time with her kids away from Los Angeles. On The Bold and the Beautiful episode on July 28, 2025, Steffy kissed her husband Finn goodbye and told him that she and the kids would miss him.Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.